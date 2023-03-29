Kongsberg Automotive is awarded contract worth EUR 30 million

Kongsberg Automotive’s (KA) Flow Control Systems business unit (FCS) has been awarded a contract worth EUR 30 million in estimated lifetime revenue for a variety of PTFE lined hoses

Kongsberg Automotive’s (KA) Flow Control Systems business unit (FCS) has been awarded a contract worth EUR 30 million in estimated lifetime revenue for a variety of PTFE lined hoses.

KA is the exclusive supplier of PTFE line hose for a major North American industrial supplier in the semiconductor market. KA’s product will be incorporated into industrial processing industries, including semiconductors, chemical processing, and other fluid transfer systems.

“We are pleased to report that this big win for FCS is of great strategic importance for KA. The customer utilizes a broad range of our industrial hose range with several unique products only manufactured by KA. The contract solidifies an already strong partnership in a key market segment for FCS ,” says David Redfearn, KA’s Chief Sales Officer

The five-year contract runs through 2028. KA’s Suffield plant Connecticut is the main facility for production, with KA’s Grand River, Michigan and KA’s Normanton, UK plants supporting.

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive