Kongsberg Automotive Fluid Transfer Systems business unit to get a new production facility in Brześć, Poland

A new production facility will be ready by 2022 in Brześć for Kongsberg Automotive Fluid Transfer Systems (FTS), Europe.

Kongsberg Automotive’s FTS business unit has signed a letter of intent for a new facility in Brześć, Kujawski, Poland. This is a part of the company’s strategy to grow the FTS business in Europe.

With this growth, Kongsberg Automotive aims to secure business awards on both the passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments and grow the European FTS business by 50 percent in the next four years.

FTS is a key supplier for global premium automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) as well as an important player within the industrial segment.

The new building, with a projected area of 6,000 square meters will be the third FTS plant in Europe, together with Normanton (UK) and Epila (Spain). Construction on the project has already started and will be concluded by July 2022. This new facility will be dedicated entirely to the FTS business and will be located alongside the existing Brześć building.

“Kongsberg Automotive’s FTS business unit aims to continuously deliver on the company’s long-term vision of becoming second to none by putting sustainability, engineering, and innovation into practice,” says David Redfearn, Executive Vice President of FTS, adding, “This is a part of our strategy to grow the FTS business in Europe and to accommodate this, we needed to enlarge our footprint in Europe, and setting up a new dedicated facility for FTS in Brześć was the best decision.”

FTS Brześć will mainly be dedicated to engineered assemblies and will reinforce Kongsberg Automotive’s competitive position in the market.

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive