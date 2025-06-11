Kongsberg Automotive appoints Thomas Danbolt as Executive Vice President of Flow Control Systems business area

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Danbolt as Executive Vice President (EVP) of the Flow Control Systems (FCS) business area (BA). Thomas starts no later than October 1, 2025, and will be based at KA’s Raufoss facility, Norway.

Thomas brings prior valuable experience from KA as Plant Manager at the key Raufoss facility. He has held various leadership positions in Nammo and currently serves as the Managing Director at Saferoad Traffic.

Thomas has a proven track record in change management, organizational development, and profitability improvement. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Gjovik University College and is a graduate of the Norwegian Military Academy.

“Thomas has demonstrated leadership capabilities that align with KA’s culture and values. His ability to build strong teams and deliver financial results, combined with his previous experience at KA, makes him an excellent candidate to lead the FCS BA. I am confident that his commitment and vision will significantly contribute to improving financial performance and help KA achieve its long-term goals,” says Trond Fiskum, KA’s President & CEO.

Thomas will start as soon as possible after fulfilling his existing obligations under his current employment contract. As previously announced, David Berne is currently serving as interim EVP FCS and will continue in this role until Thomas takes office.

SOURCE: Kongsberg