Kongsberg Automotive appoints Frank Heffter as new CFO

Frank joins Kongsberg Automotive from OC Oerlikon Corporation, where he was the Head of Group Controlling responsible for financial planning & analysis, and risk management

Kongsberg Automotive continues to strengthen the leadership team with Frank Heffter joining the company on July 1, 2021. Frank will formally take over as Chief Financial Officer from Norbert Loers effective, July 29, 2021.

Frank joins Kongsberg Automotive from OC Oerlikon Corporation, where he was the Head of Group Controlling responsible for financial planning & analysis, and risk management. He brings over two decades of experience in creating value in multinational corporations with wide-ranging, innovation-driven business models and end markets—energy, automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and the healthcare industry, to name a few.

Frank has served in diverse portfolios during his professional career, including Siemens and McKesson Europe (formerly Celesio), working in Germany, Hungary, Switzerland, and the United States. Frank holds a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Technical University of Berlin.

“As we work on shaping Kongsberg Automotive’s future towards becoming an even stronger and more attractive competitor in the global automotive market, Frank is the right addition to the team. He brings broad international experience, great team spirit, and an extraordinary excitement for innovative technology,” says Joerg Buchheim, President & CEO of Kongsberg Automotive.

“I am excited to become a part of Kongsberg Automotive’s proud history and the company’s vision,” says Frank Heffter. “The pace of development here at Kongsberg Automotive is invigorating, and I look forward to collaborating with the international team and various stakeholder groups to contribute to the company’s exceptional values and future profitable growth.”

SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive