Kobriger takes over as MAN Truck & Bus AG’s Executive Board member for Production

Michael Kobriger (47) will take over as the Executive Board member responsible for Production at MAN Truck & Bus AG as of December 1, 2018. He succeeds Dr. Ulrich Dilling, who is leaving the company at his own request.

“Ulrich Dilling has shown great dedication and played an active role in shaping the realignment of the MAN production network, thereby contributing to the success of MAN and the TRATON GROUP. We would like to thank him for that and wish him all the best in his further career and personal life,” says Andreas Renschler, Chief Executive Officer of TRATON AG.

Joachim Drees, Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus AG, adds: “Our commercial vehicles are some of the most reliable in the industry – Ulrich Dilling and his production team have played a big part in this. His successor, Michael Kobriger, has also proven to be an expert in production and shown true managerial spirit. He was instrumental in bringing about the successful turnaround of the Bus business. I very much look forward to working together as part of the Executive Board team.”

As the Senior Vice President Production Bus, Kobriger’s most recent role involved responsibility for the entire bus production process. Prior to this, he held various management positions in production at MAN Truck & Bus. After graduating with a degree in engineering, his career began in 1997, when he joined the company as a truck assembly trainee.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus