Knorr-Bremse welcomes decision by Haldex’ EGM to support offer

Knorr-Bremse AG (“Knorr-Bremse“) welcomes the support of Haldex shareholders to continue the public offer for Haldex AB (publ) (“Haldex“). At today’s extraordinary shareholder meeting (“EGM“), the shareholders voted in favor of the resolution proposed by Knorr-Bremse to support and endorse its application to the Swedish Securities Council (“SSC“) regarding an extension of the acceptance period of Knorr-Bremse’s public offer. The EGM furthermore instructed the Haldex Board of Directors to execute the General Meeting’s resolution and to cooperate with Knorr-Bremse in the preparation of notifications to merger control authorities and the preparation of any relating remedies. Knorr-Bremse, who has a 14.9 % shareholding in Haldex, has abstained from voting on the EGM resolution.

Knorr-Bremse regards the EGM resolution to be Haldex’ official position and binding to the Board of Directors.

“We appreciate the continued support for our offer by the shareholders which are the ultimate owners of Haldex. Based on their clear support we will continue to drive the merger clearance process in order to receive clearance at terms acceptable for us as soon as possible. We do expect the Board of Directors to adhere to the shareholders’ decision and fully support our preparations and efforts. This is the only responsible manner which will swiftly create clarity for all of Haldex’ stakeholders, including employees and customers,” said Klaus Deller, Chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG.

Following today’s EGM vote, Knorr-Bremse will ask the SSC to re-instigate its dealings with Knorr-Bremse’s application to extend the acceptance period until 9 February 2018.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.