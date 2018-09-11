Knorr-Bremse TruckServices: Keep it running – today, tomorrow & beyond

At Automechanika in Frankfurt this September Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems, will be presenting solutions designed to keep commercial vehicles of all types and ages operating economically throughout their working life.

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices aims to offer efficient service solutions for any vehicle – whether new, old, standard or special-purpose. | © Knorr-Bremse

According to Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division: “Along with traffic safety, the megatrends that will shape the mobility sector in the next few years will be connectivity, emissions reduction, electric mobility and automated driving. Against this backdrop, Knorr-Bremse will be the systems partner for its customers going forward. And as visitors to this year’s Automechanika will be able to see for themselves, this applies equally to customers in the aftermarket.”

At Automechanika, the aftermarket specialists from Knorr-Bremse TruckServices will be presenting innovations on four different fronts. They range from systems solutions for new serial products, an extensive EconX portfolio of remanufactured parts and an expanded range of wear parts to innovative services. A large interactive projection will also show how Knorr-Bremse TruckServices intends to develop its range of commercial vehicle services going forward, in collaboration with its partners.

As Wolfgang Krinner, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems and responsible for TruckServices, explains: “We aim to offer efficient service solutions for any vehicle – whether new, old, standard or special-purpose. Our EconX portfolio already offers a range of top-quality products for value-based repair of older vehicles. As visitors will see, it doesn’t even matter whether such vehicles were originally equipped with a Knorr-Bremse part or not. An EconX product is the ideal service solution whatever the make of part it is replacing. Because Knorr-Bremse TruckServices’ mission is always to offer dealers, workshops and fleets the optimal one-stop solution to meet their everyday needs.”

Genuine New: new service concepts

At Automechanika, Knorr-Bremse will be introducing new service concepts for the high-performance SN7 HP version of the current disc brake for heavy-duty commercial vehicles and for the mechatronic control module of the EL40 Traxon transmission. Visitors will be able to see detailed examples of how these systems – from hardware and tools to consumables and service manuals – are used in practice.

EconX®: Genuine economical sustainable

With the Trailer EBS4 module and the radial version of the SB7 disc brake, Knorr-Bremse has added two new products to its line-up of remanufactured parts. These two products are further testimony to Knorr-Bremse TruckServices’ decades of expertise in this field. In the case of the TEBS4 it is the combination of mechanic and electronic components that poses special challenges for the remanufacturing process, while in the case of the SB7 it is the split-block caliper that requires special attention. Prior to final machining, this caliper must be disassembled into its two component parts and subsequently reassembled, making sure to provide a secure frictional connection between the two parts. Among other things, industrial remanufacturing results in a big reduction in CO2 emissions compared with new manufacture. In Frankfurt, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices will present a detailed calculation of the CO2 savings achieved.

Service Parts: wear parts not only for Knorr-Bremse systems

TruckServices is one of the leading manufacturers of brake and powertrain systems for commercial vehicles. The expanded range of brake pads and brake discs on display at its Automechanika booth this year will for the first time include drum brake pads, disc brake pads and brake discs that are designed for fitting in systems which on the new vehicle were not originally manufactured by Knorr-Bremse. Following the expansion of the filter portfolio, with these latest additions to its range TruckServices is now offering dealers, workshops and fleets a one-stop OE-quality solution for further product groups.

Services: telematics system and special tools

In the Service Box, visitors to the booth will be able to find out more about Knorr-Bremse’s ProFleet Connect multibrand telematics system. ProFleet Connect is a modular solution that can be adapted flexibly to meet the requirements of the individual fleet. Short video clips illustrate the possible applications. At the Service Box workbench, visitors to the show can also find out more about the special tools that have been developed for disc brakes, clutch compressors and the bayonet cartridge of the EAC Electronic Air Control system, and see how they are used in practice.

Another feature of the TruckServices booth will be the Alltrucks Truck & Trailer Service fullservice workshop concept. The Alltrucks joint venture, which was set up by leading automobile and commercial vehicle suppliers Bosch, Knorr-Bremse and ZF and which now operates more than 500 workshops across Europe, will provide information about its expanded services portfolio.

Come and see Knorr-Bremse TruckServices at the Automechanika fair in Frankfurt am Main from September 11-15, at booths E91 and G98 in hall 3.0.