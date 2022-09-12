Knorr-Bremse TruckServices at Automechanika 2022: You move the world – together we keep it running

Digital tour of the Knorr-Bremse TruckServices aftermarket portfolio

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices, the commercial vehicle aftermarket unit of Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader in braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems, will present new products from its portfolio at Automechanika in Frankfurt am Main in Germany, under the trade fair banner “You move the world. Together we keep it running”. The exhibits include Service New products, EconX® products, tools, service kits and wear parts.

Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division, is enthusiastic: “After such a long time without trade fairs, we’re looking forward to presenting our extended range of aftermarket products and services for commercial vehicles and trailers of all ages and types at Automechanika Frankfurt. In our view, traffic safety, automated driving, electromobility and connectivity are the dominant industry trends we’d like to discuss with our customers and partners at the show. That’s because we believe it’s essential to keep all our development activities clearly focused on aftermarket concerns and smooth, seamless service.”

Around 40 specialists at the Knorr-Bremse booths (E91 and G98) in Hall 3.0 will be available to take visitors on a digital tour of the Knorr-Bremse TruckServices aftermarket portfolio for dealers, workshops and fleet operators. The combination of expert talks at the main Knorr-Bremse TruckServices trade fair booth – which covers more than 300 square meters (3,200 sq. ft) – with the virtual product tour displayed on six interactive touchscreens will ensure that all questions are answered in full.

New Synact® disc brake and ACR system for saving fuel

The new pneumatic Synact® disc brake will be one of the trade fair highlights. Compared with its predecessor, it has higher braking torque and lighter brake calipers. The weight of the brake plate has also been reduced, and the redesigned pads feature improved pad travel.

Along with Synact, Knorr-Bremse will also introduce the optional Active Caliper Release (ACR) system. ACR uses a spring-loaded system to disengage the pads from the brake disc and re-center the caliper. This shortens the time between actual braking and the moment at which the brake disc runs freely again. As a result, fuel consumption is reduced by up to one percent, as is wear on the brake pads. Knorr-Bremse is already considering a retrofit version for existing brake models, to be made available on the aftermarket in the near future.

New versions of clutch compressor and electronic air control system

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices will also present a new version of its popular clutch compressor at Automechanika. In 2010, Knorr-Bremse was the first manufacturer to launch a compressor with clutch on the European market – since then, the series production version has been supplied to numerous truck manufacturers. The advantage of clutch compressors is that they can be decoupled from the powertrain whenever compressed air is not required (and vice versa). This means that the compressor does not operate continuously while the engine is running, saving energy and reducing wear.

Another show highlight is the EAC2 EPB, Knorr-Bremse’s electronic air control system with integral parking brake. Intelligent control and monitoring of brake and auxiliary circuits does more than simply improve safety and comfort. By combining the EAC with Knorr-Bremse’s clutch compressor, operators can also save up to 1,250 liters of fuel per year. To complement the EAC, Knorr-Bremse will introduce its electronic parking brake module at the Frankfurt fair. The module improves driver safety by automatically applying the parking brake whenever the vehicle is parked, or by automatically releasing the parking brake to facilitate hill starts.

Digitizing technical documentation

With the launch of the Synact disc brake, Knorr-Bremse is also exploring new approaches to technical documentation. In the future, new Synact service manuals will be made available as animated, interactive digital publications. Engineers will be able to access individual service steps using mouse clicks or the built-in search function, activate captions and subtitles, and select their preferred language. Animations and short video sequences help to explain procedures that are hard to convey in writing or static illustrations. For the time being, Knorr-Bremse will also continue to publish the documents in a conventional (analog) format.

Expanding the portfolio to include wheel bearings, wheel hubs and filters

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices has expanded its aftermarket portfolio to include wheel bearings and wheel hubs, supplementing its existing wheel-end portfolio. In Spanish wheel-bearing specialist Fersa Bearings, Knorr-Bremse has found a partner that works to the same high quality standards, developing and producing wheel bearings that meet the most stringent OE specifications. The comprehensive range of products for trucks, buses and trailers includes tapered roller bearings, wheel-bearing kits, wheel-end hub units and preset hub assemblies, supported by the appropriate tools.

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices has also expanded its range of filters. The company’s proven, premium-quality air, cabin, fuel and oil filters have now been joined by 120 new filters, including AdBlue and coolant filters for all major European commercial vehicle brands. The filters all feature an attractive price-performance ratio, reducing vehicle operating costs without compromising on functionality or safety. Benchmark tests show that the filter quality is comparable to OE products.

Traveling more sustainably: EconX versions of SL7/SM7 calipers and the clutch compressor

At Automechanika, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices will also be presenting future additions to the EconX portfolio, including calipers for the SL7/SM7 brake models, and the first generation of clutch compressors. Here, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices is pursuing its strategy of offering suitable solutions for vehicles of any age. Thanks to the special remanufacturing process, older vehicles fitted with EconX products are as safe to drive as vehicles fitted with Service New products. Assembled, tested and produced according to OE guidelines, industrially remanufactured EconX products represent fully updated solutions for repairs that do not compromise either functionality or safety.

Retrofitting safety features: ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2

Accidents while vehicles are turning right and accidents that result from driving too close to the vehicle in front are two major road traffic hazards. The retrofittable ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2 turning assistant helps to minimize these risks. The system detects vulnerable road users such as cyclists or pedestrians with exceptional speed and accuracy. Compared to the previous generation, its ability to recognize hazardous situations in twilight or darkness has been significantly improved. Heating elements on the camera ensure that the system works reliably even in sub-zero temperatures, and thanks to simple, wireless software updates, drivers immediately benefit from improved functions and performance.

ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2 also complies with the latest recommendations in Traffic Bulletin 8 2022 published by the German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport. This covers the latest technical requirements for Turn Assist systems and stipulates an extended hazard detection range. Systems must now be able to identify cyclists approaching from any direction – front, side, or rear. And this is precisely what the Knorr-Bremse TruckServices system can do thanks to its extended range (lateral: up to 3.5 meters; longitudinal: up to 11 meters).

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices can also assist manufacturers of special vehicles who wish to install ProFleet Assist or ProFleet Assist+ in their products. This includes integrating the relevant displays into the vehicle dashboard. The team can also provide time-efficient, simplified calibration for subsequent installation of the system at the series production stage, made possible by a smart copying process capable of significantly reducing production times.

Workshop helpers: new indicators for testing adjuster functionality

Thanks to the special tools and auxiliary tools provided by Knorr-Bremse TruckServices, repairs and maintenance are quicker and safer than ever. The range includes toolkits for specific components and modules, release tools, and brake disc and brake cylinder gauges. Knorr-Bremse TruckServices will present various products from this broad array of special and auxiliary equipment at Automechanika, including its latest tool for testing the functionality of pneumatic disc brake adjusters. The full set, which goes on sale this year, includes pairs of indicators for a total of five different disc brake brands.

Other trade fair activities

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices is also actively involved in Automechanika Academy. Every day, between 2:00 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., a Knorr-Bremse TruckServices expert will give a talk on “How Knorr-Bremse TruckServices supports commercial vehicle professionals in the workshop”. He will use the example of disc brakes to demonstrate the five building blocks of technical support. The talks will be held in the open-air exhibition area at P11, B03.

Where to find Knorr-Bremse TruckServices

In Frankfurt, Knorr-Bremse TruckServices will be exchanging ideas with industry experts and customers from around the world. Come and visit Knorr-Bremse TruckServices in person at Automechanika Frankfurt on September 13-17, 2022, in Frankfurt am Main, Hall 3.0, Booths E91 and G98.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse