Knorr-Bremse to acquire R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. in the United States as the next milestone on its way to become a global manufacturer of steering systems for commercial vehicles

Knorr-Bremse is to acquire Sheppard from WABCO Holdings Inc., USA (“WABCO”) which is selling Sheppard in connection with the proposed takeover of WABCO by ZF Friedrichshafen AG (“ZF”). The agreed purchase price was USD 149.5 million. The closing of the acquisition of Sheppard by Knorr-Bremse is subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is contingent upon the closing of the ZF acquisition of WABCO. Closing is expected in the first half of 2020.

“For Knorr-Bremse the acquisition of Sheppard is another important step in our strategy to become a global manufacturer of steering systems for commercial vehicles. With integrated steering and braking systems for commercial vehicles, we can realize globally expanded functions in driver assistance and automated driving together with our customers and leverage cost potential through system integration,” explains Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division.

Sheppard’s expertise brings optimal base for automated driving

Complete control over the transverse and longitudinal forces of a commercial vehicle is a necessary prerequisite for system solutions in driver assistance and automated driving solutions. The combination of Sheppard’s expertise in the field of recirculating ball steering systems (RCB) and Knorr-Bremse’s global system know-how form an optimal basis for the introduction of torque overlay steering systems (TOS) and functions of driver assistance and automated driving, particularly in the North American market.

The acquisition will be carried out by Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, Elyria, USA, an indirect subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse AG and part of the Commercial Vehicle Systems Division. In 2018, Sheppard generated sales of around USD 146 million and employed around 800 people.

Customized system solutions for North American trucks and buses

“Sheppard is an ideal addition to the product portfolio. As a leading commercial vehicle supplier in North America, Bendix will be even better able to respond to the requirements of North American customers in the different market segments. This is how tailor-made system solutions for North American trucks and buses become possible,” says Michael J. Hawthorne, Bendix president & CEO.

R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. was founded in 1937 and manufactures components for the global commercial vehicle and transportation industries. The company develops and manufactures steering systems for commercial vehicles and related products and services to the highest quality standards.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse