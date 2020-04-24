Knorr-Bremse publishes 2019 annual report and proposes dividend of Eur 1.80 per share

The Executive and Supervisory Boards of Knorr-Bremse AG will propose to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting that a dividend of EUR 1.80 per share be paid for fiscal 2019. Net income for fiscal 2019 totalled EUR 632.0 million, or EUR 3.65 per share. The proposed dividend would result in a total payout of EUR 290.2 million, corresponding to a payout ratio of just under 46% of consolidated net income in 2019. This ratio is within the target range of Knorr-Bremse AG’s dividend policy (payout ratio of between 40% and 50% of net income). Based on the closing price of the Knorr-Bremse share at year-end 2019 (€90.75), this equates to a dividend yield of around 2.0%.

The shareholders of Knorr-Bremse AG will decide on the dividend proposal at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on June 30, 2020. Further information on the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders along with the invitation, which will be sent out shortly.

Knorr-Bremse AG’s Annual Report for 2019 with accompanying summaries of key figures, the Sustainability Report and the accompanying “Driving Responsibility” magazine will be available for download from the Company’s website at www.ir.knorr-bremse.com from tonight. The full Annual Report in English will be available on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse