Knorr-Bremse: One millionth visco-damper produced at Hasse & Wrede Dalian in 2020

Hasse & Wrede CVS Dalian, China Ltd., a joint venture of Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking and a leading supplier of other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, and Dalian Innovation Parts Manufacturing Company, recently celebrated the production of the 1 millionth visco-damper at Dalian. This marks a milestone in Knorr-Bremse’s drive to keep pace with accelerating customer demand for core parts in China.

A ceremony was recently staged at the Hasse & Wrede plant in Dalian to mark the production of the company’s 1 millionth visco-damper. The historic moment was witnessed by the Dalian management team and all the employees of Hasse & Wrede CVS Dalian. Mr. Yu Bo, President of the joint venture partner Dalian Innovation Parts Manufacturing Company, and Mr. Guo Yongqing, Deputy General Manager of Dalian Innovation & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hasse & Wrede CVS Dalian also attended the event, which was hosted by Product Group Damper Leader Mr. Wang Guochao.

“We are proud that our whole team has won the praise and trust of our customers through top-quality performance and superb service − with the full support of our joint venture partner and a concerted effort by all employees, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Tim Gao, Plant Manager of Hasse & Wrede CVS Dalian & Knorr-Bremse Braking Systems for Commercial Vehicles (Dalian) Co, Ltd. and Center of Competence Drivetrain Leader of Knorr-Bremse CVS China. Speaking on behalf of the management team, Mr. Gao presented the development history of Hasse & Wrede, culminating in record production volume for Hasse & Wrede CVS Dalian in 2020. “Knorr-Bremse has clearly established a dominant position in the market for visco-dampers in China. We are confident that, through total dedication to our work and careful cultivation of the market, we can open an exciting new chapter,” Mr. Gao added.

Hasse & Wrede CVS Dalian is a joint venture between Knorr-Bremse Group (70%) and Dalian Innovation Parts Manufacturing Company (30%) which was founded in 2004. The company’s main focus is on the development and production of visco-dampers for various types of vehicle and marine engines as well as for gensets, providing core parts for Chinese OEMs including WPCL, FAWDE, CNHTC, Cummins and SFH. Knorr-Bremse is well on its way to becoming a strong partner to leading Chinese truck manufacturers.

