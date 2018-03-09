Knorr-Bremse: GT Emissions Systems on course for multi-million production milestone

GT Emissions Systems, part of the Knorr-Bremse Group-owned GT Group, is on course for a major production milestone that will see more than three million of its exhaust valve systems in operation around the world.

The County Durham-based operation will see further significant growth in production in 2018, and dispatch over 500,000 Engine Air valves from its Peterlee headquarters. GT Emissions Systems manufactures exhaust gas control systems for on- and off-highway vehicles, construction equipment and industrial & marine applications, for global OEMs at its North-East manufacturing site. These systems positively contribute to diesel engine manufacturers’ emission strategies and are compliant with the latest international emission targets Euro 6, Tier 4 and pPNLT (Japanese emission standard). This growth in production has been supported by GT Emissions Systems’ integration into the global Knorr-Bremse Group following its acquisition in 2016. Designated as Knorr-Bremse’s global Center of Competence (CoC) for Engine Air products, the UK operation is also delivering emission systems to other Knorr-Bremse Group entities around the world. It is providing validation, development and testing for other valve systems, developed by Knorr-Bremse divisions, for its customers in a variety of countries including the United States, South America, Russia, China, Japan and India.

Knowledge transfer is being handled by GT, with exchange programs regularly taking place between the engineering teams of GT and the global Knorr-Bremse engineering teams. With almost 28,000 people around the world, Knorr-Bremse is supporting GT Emissions Systems business development and developing their expertise in the engine air market.

Keith Bendelow, Managing Director of GT Group and Vice President of the Center of Competence for Engine Air products, said: “The support of Knorr-Bremse has bolstered activity at GT Emissions Systems helping to significantly increase production, and position us as a global center of excellence in the field of engine air management.”

Thorsten Seehars, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems, adds: “Emission reduction continues to be a key consideration for the transport industry. It is essential for OEMs, that the supply chain partners, like GT Emissions Systems, continually develop innovative solutions that minimise the environmental impact of industrial and off-highway vehicles, in line with evolving legislation. Reaching the milestone of having more than three million valves operating in the field is a significant achievement for the business and testament to the ingenuity and dedication of GT Group’s skilled workforce.”

“The strategic fit of GT Group to Knorr-Bremse and the strong position of our combined businesses enable us to meet the needs of our worldwide customers regarding the emission-compliant operation of diesel engines even more comprehensively,” explains Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG, responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems Division. “This way Knorr-Bremse takes a further step toward its declared aim of offering integrated system solutions and subsystems that boost customer benefits, reduce costs and ensure both the safe and efficient operation of trucks, trailers, and buses over the entire life cycle.”

