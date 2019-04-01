Knorr-Bremse completes acquisition of the commercial vehicle steering business of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. in Japan

Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle subsystems, closed the acquisition that was signed December 7, 2018. The acquisition was subject to anti-trust clearance which have now been met.

“Knorr-Bremse has global experience with commercial vehicles in the fields of vehicle dynamics, driver assistance systems and the main related actuators, which means brakes and steering. The take-over of the commercial vehicle steering business from Hitachi Automotive will expand Knorr-Bremse’s steering system portfolio and further enhance Knorr-Bremse’s future potential as a global supplier for driver assistance and highly automated driving solutions”, explains Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division.

With this transaction, Knorr-Bremse is setting a further milestone to become a global supplier for CVS steering systems for RCB (recirculating ball) and TOS (torque overlay steering). In addition, Knorr-Bremse takes a further step towards supplying its customers with highly integrated systems, as well as new functionalities in the field of driver assistance and automated driving. Furthermore, Knorr-Bremse will gain a better access to the Japanese and the Southeast Asian market and will have the opportunity to also provide further products of the business segment for commercial vehicle systems in these regions.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse