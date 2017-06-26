Knorr-Bremse is “best brand 2017”

For Germany’s commercial vehicle professionals, there’s a name that stands for safety: In a readership survey by publishers ETM, Knorr-Bremse won the “Best Brand 2017” title for the twelfth successive time.

This year, readers of Germany’s most widely read commercial vehicle magazines again voted Knorr-Bremse their “Best Brand”. Over 11,000 readers took up the invitation from publishers ETM to vote for the best commercial vehicles and brands in the industry, nominating Knorr-Bremse their undisputed No. 1 in the “Brakes” category by a clear margin. This is the twelfth time in succession that the leading systems partner to the commercial vehicle industry has won this accolade.

“This renewed award goes to show that we are not resting on the laurels we won in previous years but are systematically taking our product and service portfolios forward and aligning them with customer expectations. This is the only way for us to remain the systems partner of choice for our customers, delivering an impressive array of innovative technology- leading products marked by top quality and backed up by first-class customer service,” said Bernd Spies, Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH at the awards ceremony in the royal palace in Ludwigsburg, Germany. “Our industry is changing worldwide. It’s no longer sufficient to provide sound mechanical engineering.

Anyone looking to secure sustained success needs to command not only systems expertise but also strong powers of innovation. Knorr-Bremse is exceptionally well positioned here and is systematically expanding its systems expertise, as documented by our entry into the steering technology sector through the acquisition of tedrive Steering Systems (now Knorr-Bremse SteeringSystems GmbH).” Knorr-Bremse acquired this German full-line supplier of steering systems with its expertise in rack-and-pinion and recirculating ball steering for all vehicle segments and axle loads in 2016.

Knorr-Bremse recently attracted much attention in the commercial vehicle industry with the presentation of innovative functionalities for highly automated trucks. At the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) last September, for example, the company showcased not only its new Turn-off Assist but also an autonomous semitrailer rig that can drive itself to the loading bay at the depot and back across the yard with no driver in the cab. This Autonomous Yard Maneuvering system is based on the smart connectivity of Knorr-Bremse components and actuators. At its core is the new GSBC brake control system, accompanied by the EPB electronic parking brake and the iHSA steering system from Knorr-Bremse SteeringSystems. The product synergies between braking and steering lay the foundations to take the complex driving functionalities of driver assistance systems and automated driving to the next level. Knorr-Bremse is thus currently the only supplier capable of actively influencing both longitudinal and lateral vehicle dynamics – in order to keep the truck in its lane automatically, for example, or steer it past a hazard even in extreme dynamic-handling situations.

Once a year, publishers EuroTransportMedia (ETM) invite readers of their three commercial vehicle magazines to vote for the best commercial vehicles and the best brands in the industry. An endorsement from this expert audience is widely respected as a seal of quality for the safety and reliability of the winning brands and products, as well as being an important indicator of the state of the brand’s image.

