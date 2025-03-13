Knorr-Bremse and WESP combine their expertise to co-develop digital solutions for the commercial vehicle industry

The partnership will focus on developing joint digital services for the commercial vehicle industry

Knorr-Bremse and Dutch company WESP today announced that they are joining forces with the aim of co-developing digital solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. The two companies had already presented a preview of their first jointly developed product at the fair Automechanika 2024 in Frankfurt: a workshop benchmarking system that will enable commercial vehicle workshops to identify ways to improve sales and enhance the efficiency of their processes.

A new workshop benchmarking system will be tested and further developed in close collaboration with selected pilot workshops in the Netherlands and Germany. A key element in the joint development is a performance dashboard for workshops. By benchmarking annonymized performance indicators, workshops can learn from each other, improve their business, and make the best decisions.

Alexander Wagner, Vice President Global Aftermarket/TruckServices, Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems: “Our partnership with WESP will enable us to offer data-driven consulting services to commercial vehicle workshops that will help to directly improve their efficiency. Our strategic partnership brings together WESP’s expertise in digital services for workshops with Knorr-Bremse’s expertise in the commercial vehicle market. In the future, we’ll be working with WESP on additional services that will enhance efficiency along the entire aftermarket value chain, making an important contribution to our strategy as a whole.”

Bas Wintjes, Managing Director of WESP: “Garage companies have a wealth of data in their own garage management software. With Knorr Bremse’s market knowledge, we can combine the key performance indicators of the truck & trailer world with the dashboards of WESP. Together, we can then show workshops where they can further improve their performance. Fact-based.”

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse