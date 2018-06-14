Knorr-Bremse AG appoints Kathrin Dahnke to the Supervisory Board

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG on May 29, 2018, Kathrin Dahnke (57) was elected to the shareholders’ side of the Supervisory Board.

Kathrin Dahnke has joined the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG. | © Werhahn KG After studying Business Administration, in 1985 Kathrin Dahnke began her career at Beiersdorf in controlling before becoming head of the Financial department. In 1989 she moved to join West LB on the M&A consulting side. From 1998 to 2004 she was in charge of financial affairs at family firm Otto Bock. In 2005 Kathrin Dahnke was appointed Financial Director at listed machine tool manufacturer Gildemeister AG, where from 2010 she was Board Member responsible for Controlling, Financial Affairs, Accounting, Taxation and Risk Management, and Insurance. Since April 2014 she has been CFO of the Werhahn family firm. She is also a member of the supervisory board and of the finance and audit committee of MDAX-listed company Fraport AG and holds a seat on the supervisory board of medical technology company B. Braun in Melsungen.

As Heinz Hermann Thiele, Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG emphasized: “In Ms. Dahnke we have succeeded in recruiting a leading figure with documented expertise and experience in the financial affairs of technology and engineering companies to the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG.”

According to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG Hans-Georg Härter: “As a result of her career track to date, Ms. Dahnke brings to the role great expertise in the fields of reporting, accounting and financing, as well as in matters related to the capital market. This makes her exceptionally well qualified for her duties at Knorr-Bremse AG, where she will also enrich our Supervisory Board at a personal level.”

