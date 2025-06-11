Kleuster and Renault Trucks unveil a new cargo bike

Renault Trucks and Kleuster are taking a new step forward in their partnership, launched in 2022

Renault Trucks and Kleuster are taking a new step forward in their partnership, launched in 2022. Driven by a shared commitment to providing sustainable mobility solutions for logistics professionals, they are unveiling the Kleuster 350, an electric cargo bike designed for intensive urban use. Jointly developed by Renault Trucks and Kleuster, and manufactured by Renault Trucks, it expands the Kleuster cargo bike range, now fully integrated into Renault Trucks’ offering of decarbonised transport solutions.

The growth of e-commerce, tighter delivery deadlines, increasing demand for flexibility and more stringent environmental regulations are just some of the challenges facing urban logistics professionals. With the launch of the e-cargo bike Kleuster 350, Renault Trucks and Kleuster are providing a new solution to address last-mile delivery challenges in urban areas.

An e-cargo bike designed for intensive use

The Kleuster 350 was developed by Renault Trucks’ research and development teams, drawing on Kleuster’s industry expertise built over more than ten years of experience in professional cargo bikes. Designed to meet the rigorous standards applied to medium and heavy-duty vehicles, this new model combines robust design with technical optimisation:

a chainless transmission system, reducing maintenance and improving vehicle uptime;

swappable batteries, each offering up to 35 km of range;

front and rear suspension, ensuring comfort and stability on all types of terrain;

a tight turning radius (2.4 metres) for excellent manoeuvrability in urban environments.

Thanks to these technical choices, the Kleuster 350 boasts a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), which is a key factor for professionals seeking sustainable, cost-effective and practical solutions for last-mile logistics.

The Kleuster 350 complies with EN 17860 standards and features additional safety systems developed in collaboration with UTAC. Furthermore, Renault Trucks and Kleuster have subjected this model to rigorous endurance test that are unprecedented on the cargo bike market. Conducted at the independent Transpolis centre in France, the tests covered over 30,000 kilometres and 1,440 hours of riding, validating the vehicle’s reliability under intensive operating conditions.

Two versions for a range of uses

The Kleuster 350 is available in two models, with load capacities ranging from 150 to 300 kg.

Box 350 : with excellent manoeuvrability and a high-capacity enclosed box, this ultra-compact model is ideal for last-mile deliveries, courier services, food distribution, tradespeople, and inter- or intra-site transport.

: with excellent manoeuvrability and a high-capacity enclosed box, this ultra-compact model is ideal for last-mile deliveries, courier services, food distribution, tradespeople, and inter- or intra-site transport. Pick-up 350: featuring an open rear platform with tool-free removable side panels and extensions, this version is designed for transporting equipment, as well as for technical interventions, green space maintenance, urban cleaning services and internal or multi-site logistics operations.

These two new versions expand the Kleuster range, which now offers seven business-specific configurations, namely the Box Freegônes, Fridge Freegônes, Refuse Freegônes, Cleaner Freegônes and Pick-up Freegônes.

Since 2022, Renault Trucks and Kleuster have been combining their expertise to deliver practical solutions for urban logistics. Kleuster e-cargo bikes are designed in France, assembled at the Renault Trucks plant in Vénissieux, and distributed through the manufacturer’s network.

The launch of this new vehicle is part of Renault Trucks’ strategy to offer a full range of decarbonised transport solutions – from cargo bikes to electric vans and trucks – enabling professionals to meet all their logistics needs, from last-mile delivery to regional transport.

SOURCE: Renault Trucks