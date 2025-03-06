Kingsburg Truck Center wins California DGS contract to supply Workhorse electric trucks to state agencies

California state agencies can now easily acquire Workhorse W4 CC and W56 step vans through the Department of General Services (DGS) contract, supporting compliance with Advanced Clean Fleet regulations

Workhorse Group Inc. (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that Kingsburg Truck Center has been awarded a contract from the California Department of General Services (DGS) to supply Workhorse W4 CC and W56 electric commercial trucks to state agencies. This contract simplifies the procurement process, offering pre-negotiated pricing with a vetted supplier, making it easier for agencies to comply with California’s Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) requirements.

Through this DGS contract, California state agencies now have streamlined access to Workhorse’s 100% battery-electric medium-duty vehicles, designed to reduce emissions and support the state’s aggressive sustainability goals. The Workhorse W4 CC is a versatile Class 4 cab chassis that can be customized to fit various vocational needs, making it a flexible solution for a wide range of industries. Additionally, the flagship W56, available as Class 5/6 step van or stripped chassis, boasts a 10,000-pound payload and 210 kWh of battery power, providing long-lasting performance and reliability for last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

In January 2025, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) withdrew its request for a federal waiver to enforce the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation for federal and high-priority commercial and private fleets. However, state and local government agencies in California remain subject to ACF requirements, mandating a transition to zero-emission vehicles. This DGS contract provides those entities with a streamlined pathway to procure Workhorse electric trucks, supporting their transition to zero-emission fleets.

“Being awarded this DGS contract is an important step forward in electrifying California’s fleet operations,” said Wes Lowe, Owner of Kingsburg Truck Center. “We are honored to play a pivotal role in this transition, making zero-emission solutions more accessible to state agencies. We’re located here in the San Joaquin Valley, where air quality has been a challenge for years. Cutting emissions from medium- and heavy-duty trucks is a big deal, and we’re proud to be part of the solution.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the San Joaquin Valley experiences some of the nation’s worst air quality, regularly failing to meet federal health standards for both ozone (smog) and particulate pollution. Heavy truck traffic is a major contributor to these emissions, making the adoption of zero-emission vehicles an important step toward cleaner air and healthier communities.

“The Workhorse W4 CC and W56 provide state agencies with reliable, zero-emission vehicles to meet their operational needs while supporting California’s ambitious clean transportation standards,” said Ryan Gaul, President, Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “We’re proud to partner with Kingsburg Truck Center to provide hard-working, reliable vehicles that help improve air quality and drive the transition to electrified fleets.”

With the DGS contract in place, eligible California state agencies can now acquire Workhorse’s battery-electric vehicles with confidence, knowing they are backed by Kingsburg Truck Center’s deep industry expertise and commitment to customer support.

