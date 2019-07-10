King of the compact car class: new Scala climbs the ladder to success as Skoda scoops hat-trick of Auto Express awards

‘King of the compact car class.’ New Scala climbs the ladder to success as ŠKODA scoops a hat-trick of Auto Express Awards

All-new Scala named Best Compact Family Car 2019

Karoq takes SUV crown while Octavia Estate wins category for the fourth time

Auto Express judges praise ŠKODA’s practicality, quality and value

Milton Keynes, July 10, 2019: ŠKODA has continued its remarkable winning streak at the Auto Express New Car Awards by taking comfortable victories in no fewer than three key categories, with the all-new Scala taking one of the biggest awards in the business. The Octavia and Karoq were also named as the very best in their respective sectors, comfortably outscoring their competitors to take top spot.

The all-new Scala kicked off proceedings with a headline-grabbing win in the fiercely competitive Compact Family Car of the Year category. The sector accounts for a considerable percentage of new car sales in the UK, and the new Scala is set to redefine standards for practicality, comfort and value.

Announcing the winner, Steve Fowler, Editor-in-Chief of Auto Express said: “The Scala is ultra-fresh on the market, with right-hand-drive cars having just hit the UK; and when it comes to a balance of space, usability and budget, it’s the new king of the compact car class. And in a class as competitive as this, that really takes some doing. We love the spacious cabin, comfortable ride and efficient engines, and our judges found that it’s a slick package dynamically, too.

And it wasn’t just ŠKODA’s latest model that proved irresistible to the Auto Express judges. The Octavia continued its incredible run of awards success by driving off with the Estate Car of the Year title for the fourth year in a row. Once again, the panel were wowed by the Octavia’s broad range, unbeatable usability and smooth driving experience.

“The Octavia is an incredibly practical car, and the Estate is such a brilliant load-lugger that it’s still our favourite model in this class in 2019.” said Steve Fowler. “A mid-life facelift brought updated styling and a more advanced infotainment set-up, which added plenty of extra appeal – and the Estate’s practicality, combined with its up-to-date tech and calm driving experience, means it takes the prize here yet again.”

Another ŠKODA recording a repeat win was the Karoq, which was named Mid-Size SUV of the year for a second year in a row. Despite fierce competition in what is one of the busiest and most dynamic sectors of the new car market, the Karoq maintained its advantage over its rivals. Explaining the Karoq’s unbeatable qualities, Steve Fowler said: “ŠKODA is known for its practical and great-value cars, but that alone isn’t enough to secure a win in this ultra-competitive class. What sealed the deal for our judges was the fact that the Karoq is an amazing all-rounder, excelling in all the key areas: it has a high-quality cabin, lots of space, excellent refinement, and plenty of smart tech.

The latest Auto Express Awards add to an ever-growing list of industry accolades for ŠKODA. The Karoq, Kodiaq and Octavia alone have won more than 30 key automotive titles in the course of the last three years – with this total rising on an almost weekly basis.

