King of after-sales Hamish Mccowan retires after 23 years with Kia

Hamish McCowan, After-Sales Director at Kia Motors (UK) Ltd., has retired from his role after 23 years with the company. With a four-hour round-trip to the office every day, Hamish is taking a well-earned rest and is looking forward to spending more time with his family.

With over 40 years of experience in the motor industry where, before Kia, Hamish worked in a number of roles at Saab, Toyota, Volvo, Porsche and Mazda. When he first joined Kia in 2000, Hamish started in the role of Regional Business Manager and just three years later became Head of After-Sales. Since becoming After-Sales Director in 2005, Hamish has created a huge legacy of achievements and the department is continuously exceeding targets and making new sales records.

“I am exceptionally proud to be leaving the After-Sales department in such great shape after a record-breaking start to 2018”, Hamish commented. “The growth that Kia has achieved in the UK over recent years has been extraordinary and I am delighted to have been a part of it and the Kia family. I wish everyone at Kia the greatest success for the future.”

Paul Philpott, President and CEO at Kia Motors (UK) Ltd., commented: “Hamish has been a central and vital part of the tremendous partnership we have built with our dealer network. His experience and professionalism are unrivalled in this industry and we shall miss him in so many ways.”

Taking up the role of After-Sales Director will be Chris Lear, who is moving from his previous role as National After-Sales Manager, a position he has held for nearly 11 years. On his new role, Chris said: “It is an absolute privilege to be taking over from Hamish who has superbly guided the After-Sales’ growth of Kia in the UK for the last 15 years. I look forward to continuing to build on the great work already done, working collaboratively with our dealer partners to fully support their business success and in turn that of Kia.”

