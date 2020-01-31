Kimberly Matenchuk appointed as new MD of Ricardo Software

Kim Matenchuk brings extensive business growth, digital transformation and global go to market experience using software, digital services, cloud-based computing. She joins Ricardo from her former role as senior director for European sales at GE Digital, where under her tenure the business grew substantially across industrial sectors including the automotive, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, chemical, and life sciences sectors. Prior to this, she was the Strategic Partner Lead Google UK, and held roles with both digital technology firm Tangozebra and the independent marketing and advertising consultancy g2 Marketing.

A graduate of the Executive MBA programme of Cambridge University and the holder of a bachelor’s degree in cooperative education and marketing from the University of Alberta, Kim holds dual UK and Canadian citizenship and lives in London with her husband and daughter.

“I am pleased to be joining Ricardo leveraging the skills and experience that I have acquired through my time at GE Digital and Google, for the benefit of Ricardo Software,” commented Kim Matenchuk. “This is an exciting time in the development of the commercial software business, with the increasing complexity of challenges in the development of electrified and ultra-low and zero emissions vehicles, as well as opportunities in adjacent industrial sectors. I look forward to working with my new team to innovate and explore profitable opportunities to broaden the market for our products, while also supporting the engineering and consultancy work of the wider Ricardo group.”

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Kimberly Matenchuk to the Ricardo family and look forward to the contribution that she will make to the Ricardo Software business,” commented Ricardo CEO Dave Shemmans. “Digitalisation is of crucial importance to the future of Ricardo and will affect almost every aspect of our business, from data analytics to virtual product development and virtual consulting. Kimberly’s wealth of experience in this field will, I believe, be extremely valuable in her new role with Ricardo.”

