Kiepe Electric wins another order from Manchester

Kiepe Electric, a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading provider of sub-systems for rail and commercial vehicles, has been commissioned to supply 27 light rail vehicles.

Metrolink already runs a fleet of 120 M5000 trams on its light rail network and just recently, network owner TfGM (Transport for Greater Manchester) exercised an option for a further 27 vehicles.

“We’re fully focused on the mobility of the future,” says Dr. Jürgen Wilder, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG responsible for the Rail Vehicle Systems division. “Through our solutions for buses and rail vehicles we are driving forward the almost full electrification of the mass transit sector: This latest order from Manchester provides further evidence of the technological class and economic efficiency of our products and systems.”

Kiepe Electric is to build the high-floor vehicles in conjunction with consortium partner Bombardier Transportation UK. The systems specialist from the Knorr-Bremse Group is to supply the entire drivetrain and control technology. The Knorr-Bremse contribution will also include the on-board power converters, HVAC system, air-conditioned driver’s cab, CCTV system and outside cameras, as well as the diagnostics system. Bombardier will be responsible for building the vehicles. “The new vehicles will be equipped with an even more powerful and reliable on-board and drivetrain converter concept,” explains Dr. Peter Radina, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems and responsible for Kiepe Electric. “In this respect, this project documents our successful approach to the subject of obsolescence within a series of vehicles: Our systems are downward compatible, which means that the new trams can be coupled to existing vehicles with no problems.”

Metrolink already operate the largest light rail network in the UK, carrying some 42 million passengers a year. With the new vehicles, each with a capacity of 206 passengers, TfGM is undertaking the substantial expansion of what is already a large fleet. Before long, the additional capacity will enable TfGM to increase the number of double units on its busiest routes. The new trams are scheduled for delivery between spring 2020 and summer 2021.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse