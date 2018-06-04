Kicks ‘Color Studio’ adds factory fresh personalization to Nissan’s vibrant, expressive all-new compact crossover

The Nissan Color Studio is all about style, color and personalization. The all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks, with its roots tracing back to Nissan’s Rio de Janeiro design studio’s Kicks Concept car, is also all about style, color and personalization. It’s only natural that the two get together with the launch of the new Kicks Color Studio.

“As an affordable compact crossover – with a starting MSRP1 of just $17,990 – Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for style, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features,” said Mike Soutter, vice president, Aftersales, Nissan North America, Inc. “The Kicks Color Studio adds an affordable way to further personalize the new Kicks, giving buyers the choice of adding just a few or the complete package of factory backed Color Studio accessories.”

The Kicks Color Studio’s lineup of 12 carefully curated accessories in a selection of five available colors takes personalization to a whole new dimension of bold – the perfect match with Kicks’ range of seven exterior colors and five two-tone combinations.

The seven available Kicks exterior colors include Brilliant Silver, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Cayenne Red, Fresh Powder, Aspen White (premium color) and Deep Blue Pearl. The five available two-tone paint combinations are (roof color listed first): Super Black/Aspen White, Monarch Orange/Gun Metallic, Super Black/Monarch Orange, Super Black/Cayenne Red and Fresh Powder/Deep Blue Pearl.

The available Kicks Color Studio accessories – each offered in a choice of white, black, red, orange or blue – include:

Exterior: Front lip finisher, rear spoiler, front and rear door handle covers, rear bumper accent, side mirror caps, rear hatch accent, lower door accent

Interior: Rearview mirror cover, door sill protector, air vent rings, floor mats

Wheels: Stand-alone black 10-spoke 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheel or black 10-spoke 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheel with color inserts (both wheels available on Kicks SV and SR grades only)

Customers wanting to explore the Kicks Color Studio can go to a special configuration page that offers a full 360-degree of the Kicks with all colors and combinations of accessories.

The cost of Kicks Color Studio accessories is not included in the MSRP and can be added to the Kicks purchase or lease costs and rolled into the payment of the vehicle. Dealer labor charges apply if installation is done at the dealership.

