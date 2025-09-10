Kian-backed SPATCO Energy Solutions continues national expansion with acquisition of Excell Fueling Systems

Kian Capital-backed SPATCO Energy Solutions (“SPATCO”), a forward-thinking provider of innovative, turnkey infrastructure services solutions to the petroleum, environmental and EV market segments, has completed the acquisition of Excell Fueling Systems (“Excell”).

Kian Capital-backed SPATCO Energy Solutions (“SPATCO”), a forward-thinking provider of innovative, turnkey infrastructure services solutions to the petroleum, environmental and EV market segments, has completed the acquisition of Excell Fueling Systems (“Excell”). This marks SPATCO’s fourth acquisition since the closing of the Kian-backed single-asset continuation fund in July 2024, underscoring the company’s strategic growth and commitment to serving customers across an expanding footprint.

Founded in 1993, Excell is a HUB-certified fueling system solutions provider based in Buda, Texas, with a strong presence in Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. Excell provides critical fueling infrastructure installation and maintenance services to a wide range of commercial clients across the state of Texas, including private fleets, municipalities, hospitals, private and public airports and marinas. Excell’s portfolio includes service and maintenance, testing and installation of underground and above-ground storage tanks and fuel systems.

SPATCO’s acquisition of Excell adds commercial capabilities to its product mix, complementing the service, environmental and installation services the platform currently offers in Texas and allowing SPATCO to offer its full suite of offerings in the state.

“SPATCO is known in the marketplace for its commitment to excellence and customer service,” said Excell President Susan Rollins. “I’m confident SPATCO will be a great steward of Excell’s industry reputation as well as our talented team, and I look forward to seeing them uphold the strategy and values that have defined the company over the past three decades.”

In addition to rolling out commercial services within SPATCO’s existing footprint, the acquisition deepens the platform’s position in Texas, a high-growth region with a significant addressable market. The move also advances the platform’s long-term objective to grow both in depth and breadth across the U.S. through a combination of organic and strategic M&A initiatives.

“The acquisition of Excell represents a highly complementary addition to the SPATCO platform, allowing us to serve the Texas market with the same comprehensive offering present in our other regions,” said SPATCO CEO John Force. “SPATCO will continue to invest in service line expansion and organic growth initiatives to scale the platform and provide reliable, quality service to clients across the continental U.S.”

“Excell marks SPATCO’s fourth acquisition since the closing of our continuation vehicle in July of last year, signifying the company’s accelerating momentum and strong growth,” said Kian Vice President Ulrich Erasmus and Partner Jordan Lee. “Kian is fully equipped to support the company as it looks to continue its M&A strategy in new and adjacent verticals, as well as new geographies, to increase the scope and size of the portfolio and further the platform’s mission of being a single-source solutions provider to its customers nationwide.”

