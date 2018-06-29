Kia wins Car Dealer Power Manufacturer Award for third successive year

Kia Motors (UK) Ltd has won Manufacturer of the Year at Car Dealer magazine’s prestigious Car Dealer Power Award. This is the third consecutive year and fourth time overall Kia has picked up the prize with dealers across the UK voting for the award.

Collecting the award, Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive of Kia Motors (UK) Limited commented: “We are thrilled to win this award as it is voted for by dealers. To win for the third year in a row shows our dealers are confident and happy to be part of our brand. The strong partnerships we have built with our dealers are hugely important to our continued growth.”

James Baggott, founder of Car Dealer Magazine and CEO of its parent company, Baize Group, said: “This is an astonishing achievement by Kia. To win this award for a third consecutive time shows that the manufacturer is 100 per cent committed to maintaining great relationships with its dealers. Quality cars and an industry-leading warranty are helping Kia enjoy continued success despite the uncertain times in which we find ourselves.”

With 192 Kia dealers across the UK, Kia is expecting to set yet another sales record for the first half of 2018.

