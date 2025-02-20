Kia unveils new PV5 exterior design redefining PBV space and mobility ahead of world premiere

Kia unveils exterior design of PV5 Passenger and Cargo models, the brand’s first dedicated PBVs

Kia Corporation today unveiled the exterior design of its PV5 Passenger and Cargo models ahead of the brand’s second Kia EV Day, which will be held in Tarragona, Spain, later this month.

Previewed by the Concept PV5 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2024, the mid-sized PV5 is the first model to make its debut under Kia’s new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy.

Designed to redefine the concepts of space and mobility, the PV5 will leverage Kia’s world-leading EV technology and fulfil the diverse needs of a broad customer base by providing unprecedented flexibility and customization through innovative modularity.

Kia will offer the PV5 in several configurations to meet a wide range of usage needs. The Passenger and Cargo models will be joined by further additions to the range, including specialized conversion options, set to be unveiled at the 2025 Kia EV Day.

The Kia PV5’s contemporary design transcends traditional light commercial vehicles, featuring a fresh aesthetic that emphasizes flexibility and customization through a modular approach.

“While the PV5 is offered in three different body styles to provide innovative solutions for a diverse range of customer needs, they all embody the same consistent design values inspired by Kia’s design philosophy, ‘Opposites United,’” said Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design. “Each model confidently expresses a solid, bold, futuristic character and a highly capable attitude.”

Kia PV5 Passenger Design

The PV5 Passenger’s refined geometric profile accentuates its contemporary look and delivers excellent visibility thanks to the large window area, made possible by a low beltline. The model’s window area is framed by striking black graphic glass surrounds that contrast with the PV5’s body color.

Robust black geometric wheel arch claddings and rocker panels give continuity with Kia’s SUV lineup and suggest an off-road character, confidently linking the high-tech upper cabin with the more rugged and purposeful lower body.

The bold signature lighting and sleek black accents on the main headlight units elevate the PV5’s modern appeal, while the parting line in profile enhances the geometric silhouette and contributes to a tough aesthetic.

The rear of the PV5 Passenger highlights the PBV’s robust, modern character and projects a functional, logical nature. The elegantly chamfered D-pillar line extends to the rear, enhancing the vehicle’s sense of volume.

The PV5 also features a single lift-up tailgate door, set above a strong bumper that mirrors the protective corners at the front. The body color stretches from the side to the rear, amplifying a horizontal stance and creating unified visual continuity of design.

Kia PV5 Cargo Design

While the PV5 Cargo shares the same geometric design as the PV5 Passenger, it features a boxier profile that reflects its enhanced space efficiency. Clean, modern aesthetics with a clear sense of order to each element elevate the PV5 Cargo’s design over traditional light commercial vehicles.

A key difference lies in the Cargo’s twin side-opening tailgate doors, which provide optimal practicality and easy access for loading and unloading, allowing users to customize their experience to meet their specific needs.

The rear design complements the sleek side lines, providing a solid and modern look. This approach boosts load capacity and creates a more spacious, open feel.

Looking Ahead: 2025 Kia EV Day

Kia will host its 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain on February 24, where it will unveil the full PV5 product range, including derivative models and conversion options, alongside strategic plans for its PBV business. Official details of vehicle interiors and product offerings will be released on February 27, with the event video available on the Kia Worldwide YouTube channel in March.

SOURCE: Kia