Kia unveils EV4 and Concept EV2 to complete brand’s core EV lineup

Kia reveals EV4 as first electric sedan and hatchback alongside preview of future B-segment electric SUV – Concept EV2 – at Kia EV Day 2025

Kia Corporation today unveiled its EV4 and Concept EV2 models at the brand’s 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain, strengthening Kia’s lineup to enhance the adoption and appeal of electric mobility.

Versatile and practical, the EV4 is an athletic all-rounder that represents Kia’s first electrified sedan (four-door) and hatchback (five-door), designed to navigate cities and cross continents. Launched to redefine the C-segment and shown in both sedan and hatchback body styles, the Kia EV4 represents a fresh approach to the traditional aesthetics of the sector.

As indicated by the campaign slogan ‘Your Edge in Motion’, the Kia EV4 introduces a new typology for sedans and hatchbacks. In doing so, Kia is expanding choice in an EV market traditionally focused on CUVs and SUVs.

As a core model, the EV4 also expands Kia’s award-winning EV lineup and appeals to the ‘Early Majority’ customer segment. It promotes EV adoption through a blend of practical and innovative design, technological reliability, and a flexible electric vehicle experience that meets a diverse range of customer needs.

The Concept EV2, meanwhile, is an agile B-segment electric SUV that previews an upcoming production model that will enable users to experience urban spaces in new and more immersive ways. Both vehicles cater to lifestyle-driven buyers who are eager to embrace new technology, ultimately improving productivity and opening new possibilities while focusing on smart consumption.

Kia President and CEO, Ho Sung Song, said: “Kia EV Day shows our vision for a sustainable future where electric mobility is accessible to all. The EV4 embodies that vision perfectly as a statement of our commitment to innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and a connected driving experience that excites and inspires. The EV4 marks a significant step forward in our electrification journey, offering advanced technology and a choice of body styles for drivers seeking a seamless transition to electric mobility.”

What battery options power the Kia EV4 and how far can it go on a single charge?

Summary:

58.3 kWh standard and 81.4 kWh long-range battery options

Class-leading All-Electric Range (AER) of 630 km (long-range model), according to WLTP standards

Ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd; full underbody covers for optimized aerodynamic performance

150 kW motor for best 0-100 km/h performance of 7.4 seconds

10-80 percent charging in just 31 minutes (long-range model) from 400V EV-dedicated platform

V2L and V2G capability

Advanced chassis technology for top-tier ride comfort, refinement and dynamic ability

Built on Kia’s dedicated 400V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), both Kia EV4 variants benefit from a choice of standard (58.3 kWh) or long-range (81.4 kWh) battery configurations. These supply a front-mounted 150 kW motor delivering 0-100 km/h performance of 7.4 and 7.7 seconds respectively, and a top speed of 170 km/h for both variants.

As in all Kia EVs, this performance is carefully balanced with efficiency to ensure maximum range. A series of aerodynamic enhancements, including a full undercover, help to smooth airflow underneath the vehicle and result in an ultra-low drag coefficient of just 0.23 Cd.

This enables the EV4 sedan to deliver a class-leading target range of 430 km1 in the case of the standard model, and 630 km in the long-range. The EV4 hatchback offers a long-range projection of 590 km when fully charged, according to WLTP standards. A 10-80 percent charge can be accomplished in as little as 31 minutes, while EV4 features an 11 kW on-board charger that accepts both single-phase and three-phase inputs.

The EV4’s exceptional EV capability can also be utilized beyond the vehicle thanks to 3.6 kVA Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality for indoor and outdoor use, as well as 10 kVA Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionality. Whether being used to power electronic appliances on a camping trip or maintaining power to important domestic devices during a power outage, the EV4’s practicality and flexibility can assist users both inside and outside the car.

The charging door is located on the front fender, improving accessibility and charging flexibility, while a newly designed visible charging status indicator aids convenience.

In keeping with the EV4’s broad remit, the car’s ride and handling have been tuned to ensure comfort and compliance, as well as control and agility.

The front suspension assembly includes an EV-specialized MacPherson strut design, with a multi-link set-up and coil-over units at the rear. Combined with first-in-class application of third generation ‘SFD3’ frequency-responsive valves in the EV4’s suspension dampers, and hydro G suspension bushing, the EV4’s chassis technology results in reduced noise and vibration, and improved ride comfort.

Enhanced FWD geometry and advanced body strengthening in key locations further improve cornering stability and dynamic response, with steering deflection from bumps reduced by up to 50 percent for a more direct, engaging driving experience.

What convenience and connectivity features does the Kia EV4 offer?

Summary:

Digital Key 2.0 provides easy access, including via Apple Watch TM

i-Pedal 3.0 variable regenerative braking for maximum comfort, efficiency and safety

Remote OTA update allows software updates via user’s mobile

30-inch wide-screen display connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) enhances in-car entertainment experience

Cutting-edge in-car content streaming and connectivity services, including YouTube and Netflix

Innovative interior storage and flexibility solutions

The Kia EV4 utilizes a combination of physical design and technological elements to provide market-leading convenience and connectivity in an all-electric sedan and hatchback.

When approaching the car, Kia’s smartphone-based Digital Key 2.02 provides simple access, engine start and remote-control functions. Access can be shared with up to 15 devices, including an Apple WatchTM, via the app.

On the move, Kia’s customizable i-Pedal 3.0 system works across all levels of regenerative braking to help further improve passenger comfort and the ease of driving, alongside the EV4’s adaptive Smart Regenerative Braking function. The i-Pedal 3.0 system also works in reverse for smooth, easy maneuvering, while the EV4’s i-Pedal Memory function means the car will revert to the last-used i-Pedal setting on restarting.

Incorporating 12.3-inch, 5.3-inch and 12.3-inch screens, the EV4’s 30-inch wide-screen display connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) sets class-leading standards for in-car entertainment. Newly introduced by Kia, the remote OTA update allows customers to carry out updates remotely via their mobile phones and connect seamlessly with their vehicles. Additionally, the innovative connectivity function also enables customers to take advantage of new display themes, such as NBA and Disney-related content, to customize the vehicle.

In addition, the cutting-edge Vehicle Smart TV solution takes infotainment to the next level, offering a rich array of entertainment options, including YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, games and karaoke. With support for a wide range of content formats (such as 21:9 aspect ratio) for YouTube and Netflix, the system’s display can be fully utilized for an immersive experience throughout the interior and will be continuously enhanced through the addition of more categorized content, such as streaming services, games, and news through an app store3.

The EV4 offers one of the most comprehensive automotive entertainment experiences ever developed for a production vehicle. Rest Mode utilizes the front-row relaxation seats and the mood lamp to create a comforting atmosphere. Theatre Mode optimizes settings for the 30-inch-wide screen display, interior mood lighting and eight-speaker sound system (an optional eight-speaker Harmon/Kardon system is also available) to deliver an exceptional content viewing experience.

Kia’s AI Assistant leverages machine learning to continuously improve voice recognition response accuracy, strengthening connections between the EV4 and external information systems to deliver a more convenient user experience.

What key safety features does the Kia EV4 offer?

Summary:

Latest ADAS functionality focuses on seamless integration with driving experience

Transformative application of Kia’s advanced Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2) tech

Driving Package F+ (Drive Wise) delivers advanced detection capabilities

Optimized and strengthened body structure for top-tier safety protection

Targeting for Five-star Euro NCAP safety rating (optional safety functions including ADAS F+ package); five-star US NCAP safety rating; IIHS Top Safety Pick

In line with the rest of the Kia range, the EV4 offers exceptional safety standards, with the application of Kia’s Highway Driving Assist (HDA 2) technology to transform the driving experience.

This includes enhanced ADAS4 functionality with Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2, Lane Following Assist 2, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Remote Parking Assist Entry to improve safety and convenience. A 12-inch windshield Head-up Display is also offered to enable drivers to keep their eyes on the road while monitoring information such as vehicle speed and navigation guidance.

Seamlessly integrating ADAS services, Kia’s Direct Grip Detection System (HOD – Hands On Detection) senses contact between the steering wheel and the driver’s hand area (fingers, one hand, both hands) to determine if they have control of the vehicle, allowing for easy deactivation of ADAS warnings with a simple touch on the steering wheel.

What’s more, the Driving Package F+ (‘Drive Wise’) advanced driver-assistance system detects hazardous situations through a combination of cameras and radars, assisting the driver in safe driving and maneuvering.

In the event of a collision, the EV4’s structure is optimized with advanced passenger and battery safety designs, including a multi-load path applied to the front section of the battery area and safeguards to ensure protection during a rear-end collision.

The EV4’s roof is capable of withstanding more than five times the vehicle’s total weight, while the use of a multi-rib structure in the rocker panel, which runs along the side of the vehicle between the front and rear wheels below the doors, provides enhanced side protection for occupants.

The Kia EV4 aims to achieve a full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating with optional safety functions such as ADAS F+, five-star US NCAP and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick.

What is the Kia EV4’s design philosophy?

Summary:

Design philosophy blends contrasts from nature and humanity for a modern, expressive appearance

Exterior features a low nose, long-tail silhouette, wide stance, vertical headlamps, and EV Tiger Face for a sporty, innovative look

Interior offers a minimalist, high-tech design with a free-floating interface and asymmetric steering wheel for improved functionality

The EV4 marks a new typology of sedan and hatchback, combining a low nose and long-tail silhouette in an expressive, modern form. Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity, the progressive profiles of both the EV4 sedan and EV4 hatchback models exude a strong, confident character of innovation.

The EV4’s wide stance creates a solid, sporty presence that emphasizes modernity and refinement. Vertically oriented headlamps and Kia’s signature Star Map lighting denote the model’s position in the Kia EV family. Its bold front end, deploying Kia’s new EV Tiger Face, underlines the EV4’s unique technical character.

At the rear, the two-piece spoiler and clean bumper design of the EV4 sedan relay the variant’s innovative spirit, while the taillights accentuate its width. The sloping rear windows and elongated proportions of its hatchback sibling highlight its progressive, sporty identity.

The EV4’s high-tech interior deploys unexpected contrasts in form, color and material. The minimalistic yet engaging design creates a precise and functional space and the modern character fuses soft, human-centric design with industrial themes.

Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy is evident throughout the EV4’s spacious interior, most notably in the free-floating user interface and asymmetric one-spoke steering wheel, which combine inspiring design with enhanced functionality.

The EV4 places a strong focus on occupant comfort, space and convenience through features such as a rotating armrest, a sliding table console, maximized seating space in the first and second rows, and largest-in-class luggage space of 490 liters (435 liters for the hatchback). Intuitive-to-use physical buttons, dynamic welcome lighting and ambient lighting further enhance the user experience.

The EV4 GT-line features exclusive design elements in addition to the innovative base model, creating a more dynamic character. This variant’s wing-shaped front and rear bumpers provide a stronger, sleeker impression, while the triangular-motif 19-inch wheels enhance the vehicle’s futuristic, sporty feel.

Where will the Kia EV4 be built and when will it go on sale?

The EV4 sedan will be produced at Kia’s Autoland Gwangmyeong EVO Plant in Korea, while the hatchback will be produced only in Slovakia, primarily targeting sales in Europe. Production will commence in mid-March for the Korean sedan model, and the second half of the year for the Europe-only EV4 hatchback. Production for North America and other regions is planned for later in the year.

The Kia EV4 is scheduled to go on sale in the Korean market from March, with a European launch in the second half of the year. Sales in the United States will follow.

Kia Concept EV2 revealed previewing future production model

Alongside the EV4, Kia also revealed the Concept EV2, the brand’s vision for a future

B-segment all-electric SUV, at its EV Day in Barcelona.

The Kia Concept EV2 embodies the spirit of innovation and adventure. The SUV’s advanced connected technology, spacious multi-configurable interior, and innovative rear-hinged back doors provide users with the opportunity for an active urban lifestyle and the freedom to explore and interact with cities in new and more exciting ways.양식의 맨 위

“The Kia Concept EV2 represents a bold step forward for the future of urban mobility,” said Kia President and CEO, Ho Sung Song. “With the Concept EV2, we challenged ourselves to create a vehicle that defies expectations, offering innovative technology and practicality beyond its size. This concept previews Kia’s future vision to redefine the segment, bringing a new level of sophistication and usability to urban drivers. It’s a clear signal of our dedication to making electric vehicles truly accessible for everyone.”

What are the key features of the Kia Concept EV2’s exterior design?

Summary:

Clean, confident exterior look with vertical DRLs, Kia’s Star Map signature lighting, and a dynamic appearance

Compact design, with a strong silhouette and rugged bumpers, gives the Concept EV2 a bold, premium feel

Profile combines solid stance with a dynamic shoulder line, robust fenders, and geometric glass and wheel arch details for a refined, technical look

The Concept EV2 is instantly identifiable as part of the Kia EV family, and its clean design projects a unique, confident character. The front features a technical face framed by vertical daytime running lights (DRLs), delivering a strong sense of modernity, dynamism and a spirit of adventure. Kia’s Star Map signature lighting features an open lamp design without cover glass, creating a striking visual impact.

Despite its compact, city-friendly dimensions, the Concept EV2’s upright stance reflects the car’s bold, sophisticated focus. The vehicle’s bumpers and lower graphic elements offer a more rugged appearance, highlighting the Concept EV2’s purposeful design and engaging personality.

The SUV’s profile combines an upscale exterior with a solid stance, featuring a spacious cabin that enhances its premium appeal. The upright front profile projects confidence and links seamlessly to the taut, strong rear section through a shoulder line that conveys technical sophistication. The robust fenders create a striking contrast with the geometric design of the glass area and wheel arches, adding to the vehicle’s dynamic character.

What are the key features of the Concept EV2’s interior?

Summary:

Sustainable interior with flexible seating, vibrant design, and functional LED lighting

Easy access and versatility with rear-hinged doors, flat floor, and wide-opening tailgate for active urban lifestyles

Concept EV2 features pop-up luggage dividers, message window tech, and removable triangular speakers for customizable audio experience

The Concept EV2 has been designed to blend seamlessly with the demands of busy urban lifestyles. It features a vibrant interior with strong use of sustainable materials. Although it may be the smallest Kia EV yet, Concept EV2 projects a big personality. Its unique, multi-configurable interior provides a comfortable space that offers a retreat from the stresses of city life.

Despite its compact size, the EV2 offers an expandable space with a folding second-row seat. The agile, B-segment SUV also includes features typically found in larger vehicle classes, including Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Diagonal LED lighting on the Concept EV2’s front door cards beautifully accentuate the contrast between the front and rear spaces, creating a striking visual effect. Complementing this is the triangular-pattern lighting and a unique LED dashboard animation, which together create a relaxing and inspiring interior atmosphere.

The metal surface that runs along the lower portion of the car’s dashboard is a standout design feature. This area’s triangular design also incorporates a wireless charger and a power outlet, providing tri-functional versatility that elevates the overall cabin experience.

Inspired by the values of ‘Opposites United’, the Concept EV2’s interior blends practicality and emotion. The second-row seats fold up, allowing the front-row seats to slide back as far as possible.

This creates an expansive area that users can take full advantage of when the vehicle is parked. They can relax in the seats, stretch out their legs, or even sit on the vehicle’s flat floor to enjoy a meal.

With no central pillar and rear-hinged back doors that deliver an expansive opening, improving accessibility, occupants can also easily connect with the outdoors. Similarly, once the doors are open and the rear bench is lifted, the front bench can slide back and be used as a place to unwind.

Concept EV2 features pop-up sliding luggage dividers and straps that help secure items of all sizes. Kia’s message lighting allows occupants to display text messages through the vehicle’s windows to communicate with pedestrians and other road users, while advanced connected technology unlocks a new dimension in audio experience.

The triangular speakers mounted in the door trim are removable and portable. This innovative feature enables users to place the speakers in different locations inside the vehicle, or even remove the speakers from the vehicle to enhance enjoyment when the EV2 is parked – at a charging station, for example.

When will the production Kia EV2 go on sale?

The Kia EV2 is expected to launch in Europe and other regions in 2026.

Kia EV4 full specifications

Model EV4 sedan EV4 hatchback Variant Base Long Range Base Long Range Platform E-GMP Length 4,730 mm 4,430 mm Width 1,860 mm Height 1,480 mm 1,485 mm Wheelbase 2820 mm Battery 58.3 kWh 81.4 kWh 58.3 kWh 81.4 kWh Power 150 kW Range 430 km (WLTP) 630 km (WLTP) 410 km (WLTP) 590 km (WLTP) Charging DC Fast Charging (10-80%) 29 mins 31 mins 29 mins 31 mins AC Charging (10-100%) 5 hrs 20 mins 7 hrs 15 mins 5 hrs 20 mins 7 hrs 15 mins Tires 215/60R17 0-100 km/h 7.4 s 7.7 s 7.4 s 7.7 s Max. speed 170 km/h Luggage space 490 L (VDA) 435 L (VDA) Convenience features Digital Key 2.0, Voice Recognition Command, Car to Home (Korean Market only), Driving Package F+ (‘Drive Wise’), i-Pedal 3.0, Console Table Utility, Console Device Utility, ADAS features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA 2), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Safety Exit Assist (SEA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control 2 (SCC2), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist 2 (LFA 2), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Surround View Monitor (RVM), Parking Distance Warning (PDW – F/R/S) – Front, Rear, and Side, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-R), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA Entry)

1 Electric range is not an official EPA estimate and is based on preliminary manufacturer estimates on a vehicle with a full charge. Range will vary and depends on a number of factors, including battery age, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, weather, road/traffic conditions, ambient temperature, driving habits, options, cargo and others. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use.

2 Kia Digital Key 2 requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

3 Digital Features and Services may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. Complimentary subscription may not include all available features and services.

4 When engaged, ADAS systems are not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

