Kia unveils Carens Clavis EV: electric versatility for every drive

Kia’s first made-in-India EV expands global electrification strategy with a focus on everyday use

Kia Corporation has today revealed the Carens Clavis EV, the company’s first made-in-India electric vehicle. Purpose-built to meet the needs of emerging EV markets, the Carens Clavis EV brings together Kia’s advanced electrification technologies with a design philosophy rooted in everyday usability, flexibility, and movement for all.

Representing Kia’s vision of inclusive electric mobility, the Carens Clavis EV is a lifestyle-ready recreational vehicle (RV) with SUV-inspired character. It offers a compelling mix of versatility, comfort and clever features. It caters to a broad range of customer needs – from daily commuting to family road trips – making electric mobility more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience.

“The Carens Clavis EV marks the next step in Kia’s global electrification journey – combining our proven EV technology with intuitive features and our unique RV philosophy of movement, flexibility, and togetherness,” said Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director of Kia India. “As India’s first electric RV, it reflects Kia’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and understanding the real needs of evolving markets. Inspired by India, and built in India, the Carens Clavis EV embodies the spirit of shared progress and a new way to move.”

Electrified for real life

The Carens Clavis EV is available with two battery options:

42 kWh battery with 404 km ARAI-certified range (full MIDC)

51.4 kWh battery with 490 km ARAI-certified range (full MIDC)

Charging from 10–80% top-up takes 39 minutes using a 100kW DC fast charger. With motor outputs of 99kW (225Nm) or 126kW (255Nm) or of torque, the EV delivers responsive acceleration, even when fully loaded.

Advanced thermal management systems – including a liquid-cooled battery pack and Active Air Flap -ensure consistent performance in a range of environmental conditions. The IP67-certified battery is dust- and waterproof, and undergoes rigorous testing, including water-soak, drop, and vibration trials.

Intelligent regeneration with i-Pedal 2.0 and auto mode

The Carens Clavis EV enhances driving convenience with paddle shifters offering four levels of regenerative braking, including i-Pedal mode for true one-pedal driving. Alternatively, an intelligent Auto Mode automatically adjusts the level of regeneration braking based on real-time traffic conditions, maximizing efficiency while maintaining comfort.

Versatile cabin experience with purposeful features

The Carens Clavis EV offers a modern, user-focused interior that blends comfort, technology, and practicality. Key highlights include:

67.62 cm (26.62 inch) Dual Panoramic Display (infotainment + cluster)

Smart climate control switch, front ventilated seats, and power-adjustable driver seat

Premium Bose audio system with 8 speakers and 64-color ambient lighting

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof and floating center console with ambient light accents

Smart Pure Air Purifier with AQI display

Flexible second-row seating with one-touch electric tumble and ‘Boss Mode’

For added convenience on the go, the Carens Clavis EV supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality both inside and outside, enabling users to power external devices, making it ideal for camping, work, or in situations where emergency power is needed.

Confidence through safety and ADAS

Safety is a core part of the Carens Clavis EV offering, featuring ADAS Level 2 with more than 20 autonomous driving functions, such as:

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Lane Keeping and Front Collision Avoidance Assist (car, pedestrian, cyclist, junction)

Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance, and Driver Attention Warning

Additionally, the EV includes 18 standard safety features, including six airbags, ESC, HAC, DBC, ISOFIX anchors, and rollover sensors that trigger airbag deployment.

Always connected, always ready

With over 90 connected car features, the Carens Clavis EV ensures seamless digital integration. Drivers can remotely manage charging schedules, set range alerts, access charging locations via Kia’s EV Route Planner and monitor energy consumption in real-time.

The vehicle also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates and comes with a dedicated EV ownership suite, including:

K-Charge platform via the MyKia app with access to over 11,000 charging points

Pre-emptive maintenance alerts, AI-powered digital manual and live video consultations

Available ‘My Convenience e-Plus’ service package covering scheduled maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance

A global step, rooted in local insight

As Kia expands its EV footprint globally, the Carens Clavis EV represents a strategic milestone – bridging global EV excellence with local manufacturing and consumer insight. Built at Kia’s manufacturing facility in India, it supports the brand’s mission to democratize electric mobility and deliver products tailored for real-world use.

The Carens Clavis EV is available in four variants and six color options, with pricing and availability tailored for individual markets.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Specifications

Model Carens Clavis EV Variant Base Long Range Length 4,550mm Width 1,800mm Height 1,730mm Wheelbase 2,780mm High-voltage battery pack energy 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Power 99 kW / 225 Nm 126 kW / 255Nm Projected Driving Range 404 km (MIDC) 490 km (MIDC) Charging DC Fast Charging (10-80 %) 39 mins 39 mins AC Charging (10-100 %) 7 hours 18mins (7kW) 6 hours (7kW) Tires 215/60R16, 215/55R17 0-100 km/h 9.5 s 8.4 s Max. speed 166 kph Luggage space 216 VDAℓ Convenience features Digital Key 2.0, Voice Recognition Command, Driving ADAS F Package, i-Pedal 2.0, V2L(Vehicle-to-Load), Seatback Folding Table, Wireless Charger ADAS features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Safety Exit Assist (SEA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Rear View Monitor (RVM), Surround View Monitor (SVM), Parking Distance Warning (PDW – F/R/S) – Front, Rear, and Side, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA-R)

* Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.

[1] Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI): government-affiliated testing and certification agency.

[2] Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC): lab-based test cycle developed to simulate typical Indian urban and highway driving conditions.

SOURCE: Kia