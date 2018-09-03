Kia tops NFDA survey for second summer running

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has once again topped the summer survey of dealer attitudes conducted by the NFDA – the brand came top in the 2017 survey.

Asked how highly dealers rated their relationship with the manufacturer Kia scored 9.1 out of 10 to top this year’s summer survey, where the average score was 5.7

Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive commented: “I am immensely proud to see this response from our dealers and to take the number one spot in the NFDA survey for the second summer in a row. To maintain the top spot highlights that we pride ourselves in building sustainable, profitable partnerships with our dealers.

“I am extremely proud of the relationship we have with our dealers and I know that is shared by every member of the Kia team here in the UK. We shall do all in our power to build on this and justify our dealers’ confidence. Avoiding short-term actions that undermine a dealers ability to make a realistic profit and seeking to work together in a way that delivers sustainable growth is clearly the right way forward he added.

Toyota ranked second with a score of 9.0 followed by Lexus with 8.7. Mini was fourth with a score of 7.5 and Mazda completed the top five with a score of 7.5.

