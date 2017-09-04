Kia tops NFDA summer survey – partnership at the heart of the success

Kia Motors (UK) Limited has topped the summer survey of dealer attitudes conducted by the NFDA – unseating Mercedes-Benz.

Asked how highly dealers rated their relationship with the manufacturer Kia scored 9.2 out of 10 to top this year’s summer survey. Kia have previously ranked at number two.

Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive commented: “I am immensely proud to see this response from our dealers and to take the number one spot in the NFDA survey. We have been close to Mercedes-Benz for some time and to overtake them is a clear statement that our strategy of building a sustainable, profitable partnership with our dealers is the right one.

“Avoiding short-term actions that undermine a dealers ability to make a realistic profit and seeking to work together in a way that delivers sustainable growth is clearly the right way forward. I am extremely proud of the relationship we have with our dealers and I know that is shared by every member of the Kia team here in the UK. We shall do all in our power to build on this and justify our dealers’ confidence, he added.

Kia’s overall score was 0.1 point down from the Winter Survey – considerably less than the overall average fall which was 0.5 points down in the same period.

Mercedes-Benz ranked second with a score of 9.0 followed by Lexus with 8.4. Suzuki was fourth with a score of 8.0 and Toyota completed the top five with a score of 7.8.

