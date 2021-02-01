Kia to recall Sorento models in UK

Kia Motors (UK) Limited is recalling certain Sorento models to reset and update the eCall system governing the vehicle’s eCall SOS feature.

The recall only affects Sorento models produced between 1 September and 14 December 2020.

In case of an accident, the Sorento’s eCall system normally transmits the vehicle identification number (VIN) to the emergency call centre. However, if an airbag were to be deployed in one of the affected vehicles the VIN would not be transmitted.

Kia dealers can reset the eCall system so that the VIN is transmitted accurately when appropriate.

Kia is not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by this issue. 965 cars sold in the UK are affected. Kia UK is contacting owners with affected vehicles to arrange an appointment at their nearest Kia dealership for the eCall feature to be reset and updated. All work will be carried out in line with social distancing measures, and at no expense to the owner. The estimated time to carry out the work is up to 30 minutes, but customers should schedule up to one hour, including vehicle reception and handling.

SOURCE: Kia