Kia to present global EV leadership strategy and key models at 2025 Kia EV Day

Kia to announce expanded global EV leadership strategy

Kia Corporation’s 2025 Kia EV Day will take place later this month at Tarraco Arena in Tarragona, Spain. The event follows the first Kia EV Day in Korea in 2023 and will showcase the brand’s latest electric models, concepts, and technologies to advance Kia’s global EV leadership in sustainable mobility.

The second Kia EV day will also underscore Kia’s role as a Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) first mover. It presents a vision of a new paradigm in EV usability with vehicles that offer users exceptional flexibility through radical modularity.

Kia’s 2025 EV Day will mark the global debut of the Kia EV4, unveiled in concept form at the brand’s first EV Day, and the Kia PV5, the first of Kia’s dedicated PBV model, displayed as a concept at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Kia will also present the Concept EV2, a compact EV and the newest member of its dedicated EV model family.

Teaser images and video footage that hint at the concept’s styling, along with close-ups of the new models, offer a preview of Kia’s innovative design approach. Each vehicle showcases aesthetics inspired by Kia’s Opposites United design philosophy, with the visual assets offering a glimpse into the unique characteristics of the Kia EV4, PV5, and Concept EV2.

These three models represent Kia’s bold new electric vehicle strategy. The Kia EV4, Kia PV5, and Kia Concept EV2 feature the brand’s cutting-edge electric platform technology and demonstrate Kia’s clear determination to lead global sustainable mobility in the passenger and business sectors to satisfy customers’ diverse needs everywhere.

Kia will share its overall PBV strategy, providing full details of the business, vision, product line-up, and launch to support the roll-out of the PV5. In addition, the company will also display its game-changing PBV platform. This dedicated battery electric skateboard architecture underpins the brand’s new PBV business by enabling the flexible combination of various types of vehicle bodies.

SOURCE: Kia