Kia Telluride named to 2020 Wards 10 Best Interiors list

The 2020 Kia Telluride recently has been named one of Wards 10 Best Interiors for 2020.

“The Ward’s 10 Best Interior accolade reflects Telluride’s spacious, upscale interior that is brimming with technology and convenience for both the driver and passengers,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “With people taking to the road more than ever, Telluride is the perfect vehicle, offering both on-and off-road capability and most importantly comfort no matter where the road may lead.”

The list recognizes outstanding achievement in aesthetics, comfort, ergonomics, material use, fit-and-finish and user-friendly technology. The honor is just the latest accolade for Kia’s biggest and boldest SUV, which continues to garner acclaim for segment leadership, innovation, design, safety, driver satisfaction and overall value.

“Kia deserves every accolade it’s received for its Telluride SUV. From the massive flat load floor, dual sunroofs and stellar infotainment system to the heated and ventilated second-row seats, premium cloth headliner and third-row USB charging ports, the Telluride is an excellent value, well-equipped in SX V6 trim for $47,255, as tested,” says Tom Murphy, WardsAuto managing editor. “Sealing the deal are the Telluride’s aesthetics: Dune Brown leather seats that look and feel as warm as a cowboy’s saddle, brushed metallic trim and switchgear, matte finish wood-like trim and meticulous stitching.”

The 2020 Telluride rides with good company. Previous Kia recipients of Wards 10 Best Interior honors include the 2018 Stinger, 2015 Sedona, 2014 Soul, 2013 Forte and 2011 Optima.

