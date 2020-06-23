Kia Telluride is New England Motor Press Association Winter SUV of the Year

The Kia Telluride is the 2020 New England Motor Press Association Winter SUV of the Year. Vehicles selected by NEMPA as best for winter driving in New England are those that offer a combination of winter-specific features and options plus the dynamic qualities that make for safe, enjoyable and competent all-weather driving. The winners are vehicles that meet and often exceed the wants, needs and desires of the New England motorist. Judging and evaluation was conducted by NEMPA’s media members who subjected the Telluride to many grueling miles on every road surface and in every weather condition the region could throw at it.

“The Kia Telluride was the hands-down winner with a majority of NEMPA members,” said NEMPA president John Paul. “In this hotly contested three-row SUV category the Telluride excels, checking off all the boxes. Members were impressed with the overall quality of materials, ride, functionality, quiet cabin and the ability to handle historically brutal New England winters. The Telluride doesn’t just answer the cost quality equation, it knocks it out of the park with good looks, ride quality, functionality, and impressive safety technology all at a great price.”

“It’s high praise when New England auto journalists judge a vehicle worthy of the title best Winter SUV,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “Their region’s weather is famously rigorous and we’re thrilled Telluride is more than up for the task.”

Telluride has garnered more than 60 awards from media outlets around the country since its introduction. Demand continues to outpace supply and more than 60,000 Tellurides have been sold since going on sale early last year.

SOURCE: Kia