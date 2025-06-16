Kia Tasman blazes new trail for pickup truck segment with exceptional off-road ability

The Kia Tasman, the brand’s first pickup truck, has been designed from the ground up to eschew the accepted compromises of conventional pickups, seamlessly transitioning between on- and off-road driving while providing customers with a practical, highly versatile package engineered to meet their diverse needs

The Kia Tasman, the brand’s first pickup truck, has been designed from the ground up to eschew the accepted compromises of conventional pickups, seamlessly transitioning between on- and off-road driving while providing customers with a practical, highly versatile package engineered to meet their diverse needs.

The Tasman is built on a brand-new pickup platform designed to offer confident off-road performance, outstanding load-carrying capacity and exceptional durability. Its reinforced body-on-frame structure not only delivers best-in-class strength — for payloads up to 1,151kg and towing capacity up to 3,500kg — but provides the foundation for the Tasman’s unparalleled go-anywhere ability.

Ready for anything

Optimized for rough terrain, the Tasman boasts a ground clearance of up to 252mm (X-Pro model) with approach, departure and ramp-over angles of up to 32.2, 26.2 and 25.8 degrees respectively. The front suspension adopts a high-mount double-wishbone setup for better corrosion resistance and ground clearance, while the rear suspension uses a rigid axle with leaf springs, offering SUV-like comfort when unladen and excellent load-bearing support when hauling.

Tuned shock absorbers utilize frequency-sensitive valves and urethane bump stops to optimize ride quality over varied surfaces. Model-specific tires further enhance ability, with HT (Highway Terrain) tires ensuring smooth on-road driving for the base trim, and larger-diameter AT (All-Terrain) tires enabling the off-road focused X-Pro model to overcome even more rugged terrain.

Key powertrains and exhaust components are positioned above the frame to avoid damage during off-road excursions, while the air intake is also located 950mm above the ground. Located inside the front fender, facing rearward, its design helps to prevent water ingress during fording, allowing the Tasman to wade through depths of up to 800mm at speeds of up to 7km/h.

Built to endure

With the physical attributes to take on any terrain, the Tasman also delivers the engineering to match, with both the X-Line and the X-Pro equipped with four-wheel-drive (4WD) as standard. The 4WD system is paired with advanced off-road technologies, making it the most off-road-capable vehicle Kia has ever produced.

The Two-Speed Active Transfer Case (ATC) offers four selectable drive modes ­­— 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (high-range 4WD), 4L (low-range 4WD), and 4A (automatic all-wheel drive) to adapt to various terrain and driving scenarios. An Electronic Locking Differential (e-LD) ensures even distribution of torque across both rear wheels, aiding traction on uneven or slippery surfaces.

Terrain-specific drive modes [1] make use of an optimized 4WD drive logic (designed newly for Tasman) to ensure optimal torque distribution and superior traction by fine-tuning throttle response, power distribution and traction control. For the Middle East and Africa, the Tasman also includes a dedicated ‘Desert’ mode, specially calibrated to handle sand dunes with ease, as well as gaining enhanced cooling performance in the form of a water-cooled oil cooler.

Additionally, X-Trek Mode [2] provides low-speed off-road cruise control (under 10km/h) allowing the Tasman to navigate rough terrain without throttle input, allowing the driver to focus solely on steering.

Further off-road-oriented technologies, support confident driving, including a Ground View Monitor that displays underbody terrain through the infotainment screen, and an Off-Road Page showing real-time data on the engine, transmission, and cooling systems.

Performance with Purpose

The Kia Tasman will be offered in Korea with a 2.5-liter petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Developing 281PS and 421Nm of torque, the Tasman can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 185km/h.

In the Australian market, the pickup will feature a 2.2-liter diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Producing 210PS and 441Nm of torque, the engine can propel the Tasman from 0-100km/h in 10.4 seconds, while top speed remains unchanged.

In other regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, customers can choose between the 2.5-liter turbo petrol engine equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine with a choice of an eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission (depending on market).

To support the pickup’s 3,500kg towing capacity, the Tasman features enhanced cooling systems with an enlarged radiator and a high-capacity fan, as well as an advanced air-cooled transmission oil cooler. In the Middle East and Africa, an additional water-cooled system is equipped to cover low-speed towing conditions in the sandy areas.

A dedicated Tow Mode on the automatic transmission adjusts gear changes to balance ride comfort, efficiency and towing performance, while additional towing features include Kia’s first Trailer Brake Controller and Trailer Stability Assist, which minimize trailer sway for safer towing.

This state-of-the-art drivetrain technology was tested and proven in numerous locations, including the snowy tundra of Sweden, scorching deserts in the Australian outback and the Al Qudra desert in the UAE, and steep inclines in the US and Korea.

Room to move

The Tasman doesn’t just enable passengers to go anywhere, but to bring whatever they need with them too, thanks to a bed engineered for strength, versatility and storage efficiency.

Measuring 1,573mm long, 1,600mm wide, and 543mm deep, the bed offers a class-leading 1,212 liters of cargo volume (VDA standard) [3] .. With a 1,194mm width between the wheel arches, it also accommodates standard-size pallets [4] in global markets. The Tasman supports up to 1,151kg [5] as a total payload, including the cabin loads.

Convenience features include divider slots for wooden partitions to better organize cargo, tie-down hooks and cargo rails with cleats, a bed liner for surface protection, side-mounted lighting and a 220V [6] inverter for versatile power needs.

Kia has additionally developed a line of genuine accessories to enhance user experience while complimenting the Tasman’s rugged styling, including single and double-decker canopies, sports bars, bed covers, sliding trays and side steps.

A New Dimension

Inside, occupants benefit from best-in-class second-row legroom, headroom, and shoulder room, with slimmer front and rear seatbacks taking full advantage of the 2,214mm-long cabin. Second-row seats are also equipped with Kia’s segment-first sliding-linked reclining function, allowing users to comfortably recline — an uncommon feature in mid-size pickups.

Even greater refinement is delivered by the laminated acoustic glass on the windshield and front windows, along with generous sound-absorbing materials throughout the body. Optimized airflow channels and sealing strips minimize road and wind noise from entering the cabin.

Infotainment highlights include a Panoramic Wide Display — which brings together a 12.3-inch cluster display, a 5-inch segment display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system display — powered by Kia’s latest Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) interface and paired with a Harman Kardon premium sound system. A folding Console Table [7] offers usable flexibility, while further practicality is provided by a 33-liter under-seat storage compartment beneath the rear seat cushions, offering ample space for personal items and tools.

A Wide-Open Hinge allows the rear doors to open at up to 80 degrees, making it easier to load cargo or enter and exit the vehicle.

‘One more round’

The Kia Tasman was subject to a rigorous and extensive testing and development process, which was showcased through the brand’s ‘One More Round’ campaign. This series followed the pickup as it underwent 1,777 specific tests conducted over more than 18,000 cycles of evaluation.

These tests took place across a range of environments and covered everything from off-road ability to wading, all-terrain durability to towing, and on-track performance to ride and handling.

The Kia Tasman Specifications

Trim X-PRO X-LINE BASE Overlength 5,410 mm Width 1,930 mm Height

(incl. roof rack) 1,920mm 1,890mm 1,870mm Wheelbase 3,270 mm Ground clearance 2WD – – 231 4WD 252 224 224 Powertrain Engine Power Max torque Transmission 0-100 kph/ Max speed 6MT 8AT Gasoline Theta 3 G4KIII FR 2.5 Turbocharged GDI 281 PS 421 Nm – A8TR1-1 8.5 s/185 kph Diesel New R D4HIII FR 2.2 210 PS 441 Nm M6VR2 A8TR1-1 10.4 s/185 kph Fuel efficiency Gasoline Theta 3 (4WD) : 8km/ℓ Diesel New R (4WD) : 13.2km/ℓ ※ The above fuel efficiency is a target and may be subject to change after certification Fuel tank capacity 80 L Tire 17″AT 18″HT 17~18″HT Specialized

features Trailer brake controller (TBC), DBC/X-trek mode, eLD, 4wd mode switch (2H/4A/4H/4L) Specialized control X-TREK

(Low speed driving assist) DBC

(Downhill Brake Control) DBC

(Downhill Brake Control) Terrain mode *For 4WD model only +Rock mode Snow/Mud/Sand(Desert) Snow/Mud/Sand(Desert) Wading performance 800 mm, under 7 km/h Towing capacity 3,500 kg Load capacity *without bed liner 1,212 L (VDA) Payload capacity Up to 1,151 kg Convenience features Panoramic Wide Display (12.3″+5″12.3″)SVM, SBW, Harman Kardon premium sound, center console table, side storage (6.3L), 2nd row seat storage (33L), 2nd row slouch & slide seat Bed convenience Bed outlet 220V (250V in Australia), Bed lamp, Corner step, Side storage (6.3L) Towing ADAS features Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Collision Warning Other convenience functions RSPA (Entry), HDA2/1, GVM (only for X-Pro), Digital Key 2.0 ※ Function applied only to legally compliant areas

* Features, technology and claimed figures may differ depending on the market.

[1] Available in 4WD trim models. Function not available in 2H drive. Snow/Mud/Sand(Desert) mode available to choose in 4A and 4H drive. Mud/Sand(Desert)/Rock mode available to choose in 4L drive.

[2] Available in X-Pro models.

[3] Figures without bed liner. Bed liner availability may vary by market, region and trim.

[4] 1,165mm*1,165mm in Australia / 1,100mm*1,100mm in Korea

[5] Based on Middle East and South America market standard, when tested with Gasoline 2WD Base model.

[6] 240V for Australia

[7] Available on Shift-by-wire grades

SOURCE: Kia