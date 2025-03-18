Kia takes four victories in 2025 iF Design Awards, showcasing design and innovation excellence

Kia receives four 2025 iF Design Awards across multiple categories

Kia has achieved four awards at the 2025 iF Design Awards, highlighting its leadership in design and technological innovation across various sectors.

Globally renowned for honoring outstanding design excellence, the iF Design Awards have recognized Kia’s cutting-edge vehicle designs and digital advancements, solidifying the brand’s reputation for innovation.

Kia’s 2025 iF Design Award highlights

Kia EV3 – Automobiles Category

CES 2024 Booth Design (A Place of Inspiration) – Trade Fair Category

CES 2024 Film (A Place of Inspiration) – 3D Digital Animation Category

Kia Mobile App UI/UX – Mobile Application UI Design Category

Why Kia’s achievements at the 2025 iF Design Awards matter

Kia’s recognition at the 2025 iF Design Awards underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative, user-centered designs that go beyond the automotive industry and extend into digital engagement and customer experience.

Launched in 1954, the iF Design Awards is a highly respected global design competition. Each year, the awards celebrate exceptional designs across various categories, recognizing only the most groundbreaking and innovative creations. Winning an iF Design Award highlights the global impact and ingenuity of each design.

All award-winning entries are presented on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

Kia EV3: 2025 iF Design Award Winner (Automobiles Category)

The Kia EV3 was named Winner in the 2025 iF Design Awards Automobiles category thanks to its groundbreaking aesthetics. The all-electric compact SUV was celebrated for its bold, geometric exterior and innovative interior design that embodies Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy. The EV3 stands out thanks to its unique character, maximizing space and accessibility with a focus on a personalized driving experience.

Kia Design reflects on 2025 iF Design Awards victory

“It is a delight and tremendous honor for everyone at Kia to win the 2025 iF Design Award Automobiles category with the EV3 – and following on from the Kia EV9’s triumph in 2024 makes it even more special,” said Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design.

“Strong architectural graphics define faceted and folded surfaces, resulting in an emotional design, derived from logic, while its use of our 10 material solutions ensure a responsible approach to mobility. From the bold, progressive exterior aesthetics to the innovative living-space inspired interior, the Kia EV3 is a thoughtful product that we hope makes our customers’ lives easier and better.”

How did Kia show its design leadership in the 2025 iF Design Awards?

Kia received multiple accolades at the 2025 iF Design Awards for its design excellence across a range of customer touchpoints, with three category victories.

CES 2024 Booth Design (Trade Fair category)

CES 2024 Film (3D Digital Animation category)

Kia App (Mobile Application UI Design Category)

Kia’s booth design at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2024 , titled ‘A Place of Inspiration’, received recognition in the ‘Trade Fair’ category. The inviting, open layout of the stand enabled visitors to experience Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicles (PBVs) through four unique lifestyle zones – Park, City, Home, and Factory – demonstrating how PBVs will shape the future of mobility by meeting users’ diverse needs with unprecedented levels of flexibility and customization.

Kia’s exhibition film, shown at CES 2024 and also called ‘A Place of Inspiration’, was named Winner in the 2025 iF Design Awards ‘3D Digital Animation’ category. The film creatively reinterprets Kia’s PBV vision and demonstrates how these vehicles will revolutionize daily life while reflecting Kia’s core brand values.

This double win follows the brand’s Red Dot Design Award last year and further highlights Kia’s strong capabilities in brand communication and design innovation.

The Kia app won a ‘2025 iF Design Awards Mobile Application UI Design’ for its seamless integration and user-friendly interface. The app consolidates multiple services and platforms, offering users easy access to Kia’s offerings while delivering a consistent, intuitive design.

Pioneering the Future of Design

Kia’s four wins at the 2025 iF Design Awards highlight the brand’s commitment to pioneering automotive and digital innovation. These achievements reinforce Kia’s leadership in cutting-edge design, sustainability, and user-centric mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Kia