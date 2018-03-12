Kia Stinger named to Autotrader’s 2018 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000

The 2018 Kia Stinger recently was named one of Autotrader’s 10 Best Car Interiors under $50,000 for 2018. The honor is just the latest accolade in a long string of acknowledgments for Stinger as it continues to redefine the sport sedan segment previously occupied by much more expensive offerings from Germany. Taking into account the amount of time today’s drivers spend in their vehicles, Autotrader’s list aims to help shoppers go beyond the sheet metal and selects cars that make transit more enjoyable through thoughtfully laid out, comfortable and spacious interiors.

“A finely appointed interior coupled with standout performance makes Stinger the perfect companion for road trips, running errands or a daily commute,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America. “Generous space for passengers and luggage add to Stinger’s appeal.”

Brimming with power, passion and performance, the 2018 Kia Stinger is a sport sedan dedicated to the thrill of driving while cossetting occupants in luxury. A strong horizontal plane across the dash presents the driver with a thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. Occupants feel a sense of intimacy balanced by warm and inviting available multi-color LED ambient lights that softly illuminate the interior.

“What’s on the inside of a car is arguably as important as what’s on the outside, since drivers and passengers spend all their travel time here,” said Tara Trompeter, managing editor for Autotrader. “The Kia Stinger’s interior offers a great-looking cabin with upscale materials and intuitive controls. There’s also a surprising amount of rear-seat room for a sport sedan — and we’re impressed with the impressive quality of the door panels, which is something you’d typically find in a more expensive vehicle.”

