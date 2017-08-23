Kia Sportage wins Autopacific’s 2017 Ideal Vehicle Award

The boldly designed Kia Sportage has won AutoPacific’s 2017 Ideal Vehicle Award (IVA), earning the highest marks in the Compact Crossover SUV category. The IVA is the Sportage’s second honor from AutoPacific following the Vehicle Satisfaction Awards (VSA) earlier this summer.

AutoPacific’s IVA is based on over 54,000 responses from owners of new model year 2016 and 2017 vehicles following the first 90 days of ownership. The national survey focuses on 15 key categories owners would prefer to change in their vehicle, including ride and handling, interior storage, safety features, power and acceleration, and technology. Vehicles that received the fewest requested changes were named winners of the IVA.

“We’re honored to hear that the Sportage has earned AutoPacific’s Ideal Vehicle Award and that we are succeeding in our mission to provide our customers with world-class products,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president of product planning, Kia Motors America. “The fourth-generation Sportage is the best iteration of our esteemed nameplate, now with a stellar combination of sharp design, clever utility and advanced safety features.”

