Kia Sportage announced as fastest selling used car in 2017

The 2015 Kia Sportage has been named the fastest selling used car of 2017 by data from Auto Trader.

On average, it took just 24 days for the 2015 Kia Sportage* to sell. This is the second consecutive year the Sportage has topped the list, with the 2014 model* taking the top spot in 2016. Kia marked the end of a successful 2017 with three other models in the top 10 fastest selling used cars, with the 2014 Sportage* in fourth, the 2014 Rio* in fifth and 2015 Rio* in ninth place.

Commenting on the news, Paul Philpott Kia Motors (UK) Ltd’s President and CEO said “We are delighted that Auto Trader has confirmed that the Sportage was the fastest selling used car for the second year running, and that Kia has four of the top ten fastest sellers. Customers tell us that they love the stand out design of Sportage as well as its ease of use and outstanding quality, which together make it an ideal choice as both a new and a used car. Our industry leading seven-year warranty which is fully transferable to future owners also makes Kia used cars an unbeatable proposition; why wouldn’t you choose a three year-old Kia and get four years manufacturer warranty which is a year longer than most new cars! This is great recognition for our UK dealer network who all work remarkably hard to fulfil the supply needs and great service Kia customers expect.”

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader Retailer & Consumer Products Director, said: “What a great year it’s been for Kia and the Sportage in particular, which has consistently featured on the national and regional top 10 lists throughout 2017. And it’s not a surprise. The Sportage offers great styling and family practicality, and of course Kia’s industry-leading seven-year warranty. Last year we saw the effects of consumer uncertainty, so it’s no wonder so many car buyers were attracted by the great value and peace of mind any new or used Kia can offer.”

