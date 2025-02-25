Kia-sponsored training puts the B.R.A.K.E.S on teen driving accidents

Study finds that participants in the driving safety program are 64% less likely to get into driving accidents in the three years following training

Kia America is supporting efforts to help address one of the leading causes of death among teens – automotive accidents – through its renewed partnership with the B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe) national teen defensive driving program.

Through their participation in the program, B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving, according to a study commissioned by B.R.A.K.E.S. and conducted by Dr. Paul Friday at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

“Kia America is invested in the safety of drivers and passengers nationwide,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. “The B.R.A.K.E.S. curriculum is a pro-active training that educates young drivers on common scenarios responsible for many traffic collisions involving teens. Kia is a proud B.R.A.K.E.S partner, dedicated to supporting its mission to create safer roadways for everyone.”

Kia has partnered with B.R.A.K.E.S for 12 years. The program, founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert, is expanding across the country, and more than 150,000 teens and parents have been trained to date. Kia has provided a fleet of Kia models including Kia’s Soul, Forte, Rio, Sorento, Sportage, Seltos, Telluride and Carnival to help increase the number of classes B.R.A.K.E.S. offers.

“We’re deeply appreciative of the tremendous support that our national pro-active driver training program has received from our friends at Kia America,” said B.R.A.K.E.S. Founder Doug Herbert. “Kia has played such a vital role in helping us grow, making our lifesaving program accessible to a record number of teens and their parents across the country.”

The B.R.A.K.E.S. schedule includes visits to cities across the country.

Updated schedule and registration information is accessible at www.putonthebrakes.org.

SOURCE: Kia America