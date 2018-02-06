Kia Soul and Sorento honored with Best Cars for the Money Award from U.S. News & World Report for second consecutive year

The 2018 Kia Soul and Sorento were announced as winners of two of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Cars for the Money awards. The awards recognize vehicles across 14 categories that represent the best combination of quality and value. Soul was honored with the Best Compact Car for the Money and Sorento claimed the Best 3-Row SUV for the Money.

“We are honored that Soul and Sorento were recognized as offering tremendous quality and value within their respective categories for the second consecutive year,” said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, Kia Motors America. “These awards are further proof that Kia vehicles are not only fun to drive, but also couple outstanding reliability with a low total cost of ownership.”

The U.S. News & World Report rankings compare cars on the basis of safety, reliability and a consensus of industry experts’ opinions, along with value – which is measured by a combination of a vehicle’s five-year total cost of ownership and the average price paid for the vehicle at the time the awards are published.

“Winning for the second consecutive year, both the Kia Soul and Sorento continue to be class leaders when it comes to offering buyers a smart balance of quality features, utility, comfort and performance, as well as long-term value,” said Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor, U.S. News & World Report.

As the “Best Compact Car for the Money,” the iconic 2018 Kia Soul urban passenger vehicle offers a fun, funky and functional approach to everyday driving. The 2018 model focuses on expanding the availability of UVO eServices2 across the model range, adding availability of the innovative infotainment system to the Base Convenience Package as well as to Soul Plus as standard equipment. The Soul Plus Primo Package now adds Smart Cruise Control (SCC)2 and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB).3 Meanwhile, the new Plus Primo “Lit” Package includes HID headlights and LED positioning lights to enhance Soul’s on-road presence.

Kia’s popular 2018 Sorento SUV, the “Best 3-Row SUV for the Money,” offers refined utility and advanced technology. A third-row seat is standard on all 2.4L AWD and 2.4L LX AWD models. Sorento also offers a host of available driver assistance features3, including Autonomous Emergency Braking3, Forward Collison Warning3, Lane Departure Warning3, Advanced Smart Cruise Control3, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert3 and Dynamic Bending Lights3.

About Kia Motors America Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the “Official Automotive Partner” of the NBA and LPGA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly built in West Point, Georgia.* For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The Sorento and Optima GDI (EX, SX & Limited and certain LX Trims only) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 The Kia Soul received the lowest number of problems per 100 vehicles reflecting higher quality among compact multi-purpose vehicles in the J.D. Power 2015-2017 U.S. Initial Quality Studies. 2017 study based on 77,419 total responses, evaluating 189 models, and measures the opinions of new 2017 vehicle owners after 90 days of ownership, surveyed in February-May 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.jdpower.com/cars. 2 Purchase/lease of a new 2018 Kia Soul vehicle includes a complimentary 10 year UVO eServices subscription starting from new vehicle retail sale/lease date as recorded by the dealer. After expiration of such period, you will no longer be able to access or use UVO eServices. For applicable full terms, see the UVO Privacy Policy available at https://www.myuvo.com/legal/privacy-policy.shtml) and Terms of Service (available at https://www.myuvo.com/legal/terms-of-service.shtml). 3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle’s blindspot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.