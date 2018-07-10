Kia Sorento SUV conquers real and perceived mountains in new marketing campaign

After the refreshed 2019 Kia Sorento SUV went “to hell and back” late last year by conquering Moab’s treacherous Hell’s Revenge2, a new marketing campaign from Kia Motors America vividly details the versatility, advanced technology and comfort of the brand’s best-selling and most capable SUV. Featuring a series of 15- and 30-second broadcast spots and digital elements in both English and Spanish, the campaign takes viewers on a journey illustrating the available all-wheel drive system3, standard three-row, seven-passenger seating, and the decidedly more upscale cabin with newly-added technology.

“This campaign mirrors Kia’s mindset as a challenger brand, as Kia and the Sorento have overcome road blocks, both real and perceived. From off-roading up a mountain to commuting back and forth to work, or a weekend full of running errands, these are the hurdles that drivers conquer every day,” said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors America. “As a brand, Kia has conquered our own mountains, especially over the past four years by ranking as the “Highest Mass Market Brand in Initial Quality” in J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study4. And the Sorento, assembled in West Point, Georgia, has played a major role in our success by being named the top Midsize SUV in initial quality the last two years.”

The three spots – “Conquer Your Mountain,” “Ready to be Conquered” and “Moab Conquest” – follow the creative direction of a video first shown at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show which highlighted the refreshed 2019 Sorento’s rugged ascent of Hell’s Revenge in Moab, Utah, one of the most challenging and obstacle-laden off-road trails in the world1. While Sorento owners may never take their own SUVs to these extreme limits, it’s nice to know that a weekend adventure off the beaten path is possible.

In addition to the upgrades made to the exterior and interior, the 2019 Sorento boasts an available advanced AWD system designed to automatically route power to the wheel with the most traction. Sorento’s AWD capabilities also provide drivers with the added stability of Torque Vector Cornering Control (TVCC)3, which is automatically activated when yaw and steering sensors detect unwanted understeer, a feature typically seen on more expensive models.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.