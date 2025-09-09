Kia showcases its extensive EV portfolio on its return to IAA Mobility

Kia presents its extensive EV lineup to the European public at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich

Kia is set to make a return to the IAA Mobility show in Munich, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable mobility and to strengthen its presence in Europe’s rapidly expanding EV market. Taking place from September 8 to 14 in Munich, IAA Mobility 2025 is recognized as the world’s largest mobility exhibition. Kia will seize this global stage to showcase its EV line-up in an open-air display from September 9, underscoring its commitment to electrification.

European public debut for the Kia EV line-up

Under the theme ‘Windows of Inspiration’, Kia will unveil its complete EV portfolio to the European public for the first time. The display will feature the EV2 Concept, EV3, EV4, EV5, new EV6 GT, EV9 GT, and PV5, while visitors can also experience the EV3, the new EV6, the new EV6 GT and EV9 through dedicated test drives. Together, these models demonstrate Kia’s strategy to make electric mobility accessible across multiple segments and lifestyles.

A key feature of the event is the Kia EV5, representing significant advancements in electric mobility within the C-SUV segment – Europe’s largest and most rapidly expanding vehicle category. The all-electric EV5, set for launch in Europe by the end of 2025 combines robust SUV design with practical functionality and advanced technology. Highlights include an estimated range of up to 530 km, 30-minute fast charging capability, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, and a towing capacity of up to 1,200 kg in Europe. These attributes emphasize Kia’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the accessibility and versatility of electric vehicles for consumers.

Joining the display is the Concept EV2, a compact B-SUV segment crossover that embodies Kia’s vision for innovative electric vehicles. Following its appearances at Kia’s EV Day and Milan Design Week, it is now publicly available for the first time at the IAA. Designed to inspire with a spirit of adventure, it combines a bold aesthetic with vertical daytime running lights and Kia’s signature ‘Star Map’ lighting. Tailored for busy urban lifestyles and reflecting Kia’s forward-looking design direction, the Concept EV2 previews a production model set to launch next year.

The EV3 brings the cutting-edge innovation of Kia’s flagship EV9 to a wider audience, setting new standards in the compact electric vehicle SUV segment. The EV3 boasts a bold, progressive exterior and an innovative, practical interior that maximizes space, functionality, and comfort. It has a segment-leading range of up to 605 km and can charge from 10-80 percent in 31 minutes, delivering impressive usability.

The EV4 Hatchback will be also statically displayed, broadening consumer choice within the electrified C-segment. It offers up to 625km of range (WLTP) and features fast-charging capability that allows it to also charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes.

The spotlight will also shine on the new EV6 GT performance model, Kia’s most dynamic EV to date. Delivering 650 PS of power and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, it pairs exhilarating performance with everyday usability, underscoring Kia’s ability to seamlessly integrate electrification with genuine performance credentials.

Also present will be the EV9 GT, the most powerful SUV Kia has ever produced with its 508 horsepower, delivering a range of up to 510 km. The added power is supported by Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) that provides excellent ride comfort and driving stability through optimal suspension control. Sporty and exclusive, the EV9 GT accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds.

Finally, Kia’s innovative PV5 marks the brand’s entrance into the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market. Set to redefine modular and flexible electric mobility, it uses a unique building block architecture that enables up to 16 different variants. This versatility allows the PV5 to seamlessly adapt between commercial application and passenger transport, underscoring Kia’s ambition to expand into new mobility ecosystems. The PV5 will be showcased in Passenger variant at the IAA, with a family-friendly version equipped for five seats.

‘Windows of Inspiration’: An outdoor exhibition concept

Kia’s IAA showcase will be brought to life through the concept ‘Windows of Inspiration’. The open-air booth features mirrored pillars that create immersive visual effects blurring the boundaries between reality and reflection. This approach blends Kia’s EV line-up seamlessly into Munich’s urban landscape. Dedicated zones for each model with motion graphics & interactive elements reflect Kia’s brand claim “Movement that Inspires”, offering visitors a striking and memorable way to experience Kia’s vision of mobility.

The booth is based on Kia’s design philosophy “Opposites United,” which integrates contrasting elements to form a modern experience. By intentionally combining aspects such as nature with technology, emotion with reason, and dynamism with serenity, Kia aims to establish an urban flow that reflects future-oriented values.

“Kia will take the lead in popularizing EVs by continuing to participate in major regional motor shows, while continuing to reach global customers and solidify its image as a trusted, leading EV brand. Our return to IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich marks an important milestone, reaffirming our commitment to sustainable mobility and strengthening our presence in Europe’s rapidly growing EV market,” said Charles Ryu, Head of Global Brand & Customer Experience Division.

Visitors to IAA Mobility 2025 Open Space can experience Kia from September 9 until September 14 at its outdoor booth next to Ludwigstraße 22, 80539 in central Munich.

SOURCE: Kia