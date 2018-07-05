Kia sets new June and half-year records

9,162 vehicles delivered in June

First non-plate change month above 9,000

Half year sales hit new record total of 51,506

Kia’s half-year sales up 1.69 per cent in market down 6.26 per cent

With June sales of 9,162 and half-year deliveries reaching 51,506 Kia Motors (UK) Limited continue to set new records and out-perform the UK new car market.

For the first time outside a plate-change month demand from customers allowed Kia to pass the 9,000 mark and with retail sales remaining strong the brand is continuing to attract ever more new car buyers to the marque.

Kia’s June sales were up 14.93 per cent compared to the 2018 total of 7,972 and the half year figure was also up by 1.69 per cent from last year’s first half figure of 50,650. Kia’s market share also increased to 3.90 in the month and 3.92 per cent for the half year.

The Kia Sportage remained the most popular vehicle amongst buyers with 3,246 delivered in June and 18,707 in the half year. Second place in the Top Five was taken by Picanto with figures of 1,748 and 8,062 respectively. Third in June was the new Stonic with cee’d and new Rio completing the top five.

Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive commented: “Everyone knows the first half of 2018 has been tough for the motor industry but we are delighted so many buyers still recognise the all-round appeal of the Kia brand and we and our dealers have worked hard to deliver the cars customers want.

“And with an all-new Ceed to arrive in August plus a mid-life enhancement for the ever-popular Sportage we are confident that we will continue this performance throughout 2018 and set new full-year records,” he added.

Kia’s retail sales for the first six months totalled 22,883 and fleet sales remain important with overall numbers delivered to business customers in the first half amounting to 28,623..

