Kia sees September sales success as UK new market declines

Kia Motors (UK) Ltd. has posted yet another record month in September selling 15,706 units, 2.4 per cent up on last year’s total figure of 15,340. This sales success is highly regarded as September saw yet another overall decline for the UK new car market, with overall sales down 9.3 per cent.

This record September sales result for Kia sees total market share for the Korean brand reach 3.69 per cent, almost half a percent increase in just one year.

The sales success came from an increasingly appealing product line-up. The popular Sportage model took the top spot selling a total of 6,356 units, helped by the all-new Picanto which sold 2,672 units, and cee’d which continues to be a favourite with business and retail customers selling 1,667 units.

Paul Philpott, President and Chief Executive of Kia Motors (UK) Limited commented: “Undoubtedly the UK new car market is slowing and conditions are tough but we have seen sustained demand for our range of appealing and dependable vehicles resulting in a new September record for the brand. It clearly shows that savvy motorists are still in the market for a new vehicle that meets their expectations.”

Despite a very challenging business environment for the UK market in Q4, the rest of the year looks positive for Kia. The highly anticipated new Kia Stonic, a vehicle which has high volume potential goes on sale in October and the Kia Stinger which is set to raise Kia’s brand awareness and introduce the brand to yet another segment continues to attract customers and orders ahead of its on-sale date of 1 January 2018.

