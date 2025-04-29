Kia reveals UK specification, line-up and entry pricing for PV5 Passenger

Two-grade line-up for Kia’s first fully electric passenger-van

Kia UK has announced entry pricing for the Kia PV5 today, with pre-orders opening Thursday 01 May 2025 for the brand’s first fully electric passenger PBV.

In the UK, the Kia PV5 Passenger will be offered exclusively in L2/H1 form, with a choice of two battery options and two trim grades. Beyond the PV5 Passenger, Kia will also offer the PV5 with three commercial body types: Cargo, Crew and Chassis Cab.

Two simple well-equipped grades, ‘Essential’ and ‘Plus’, ensure options are kept simple and straightforward, while the two battery options, standard range 51.5kWh or long range 71.2kWh, offer customers the choice of a longer-range model.

The lighter standard range 51.5kWh battery pack option is powered by a single electric motor powering the front wheels and outputting 89.4kW. The long range battery pack is also front-motor, front wheel drive only, with an output of 120kW. Entry-grade ‘Essential’ variants of the PV5 Passenger are offered with the option of either the standard range or long range battery pack, while the higher spec ‘Plus’ grade is available exclusively with the long range battery.

The PV5 Passenger, when equipped with the 51.5kWh battery pack, is capable of travelling up to 179 miles* on a single charge, while the larger, 71.2kWh battery pack offers a range of up to 249 miles* on a single charge.

All PV5 Passenger variants also offer 400V fast charging capability, meaning when connected to a 150kW charging point the PV5’s battery (both standard range and long range) can be topped up from 10-to-80% in less than 30 minutes.

Thanks to its E-GMP.S fully electric platform, the PV5 offers a completely flat floor for maximum passenger leg room, while the PV5’s boxy dimensions allow for highly competitive amounts of head- and shoulder-room for all passengers. For added passenger convenience, the sliding side doors open to 775mm and feature a low side-step height in the second row of 402mm.

Even with space-for-five, the PV5 Passenger offers a cavernous amount of cargo space. With all five seats upright, the PV5 Passenger offers a rear luggage capacity of 1,320-litres, extending to 2,315 litres with the second row folded.

A seven-seat PV5 Passenger variant will be available at a later date.

Standard equipment across the PV5 Passenger line-up

Every PV5 Passenger offers a generous repertoire of standard equipment. This includes:

Tinted rear glass

LED headlights, DRLs, rear lights and rear fog lights

Automatic headlight control

Electrically adjustable, heated door mirrors with LED indicators

Body coloured bumpers with black moulding

Non-painted side sills and wheel arches

Gloss black wing mirror housing

Rain sensing front wipers

Part PU, part cloth upholstery

Driver’s seat armrest

60:40 split folding rear seats

2-spoke bio-artificial leather steering wheel

Manual tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Electric one-touch front windows

Automatic air conditioning and window defogger system

Start/stop button with smart entry system

Fabric headlining

Driver and front passenger sunvisors with vanity mirror

Dual manual sliding side doors

Console storage box

LED cabin lights

Driver and passenger seat under trays, and seatback pockets

12.9-inch touchscreen navigation with Android Automotive OS

Wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and free 7-year Kia Connect**

Bluetooth® with voice recognition**

2x USB-C ports (front)

7.5-inch driver display screen

6-speaker audio system

eCall system

Over-The-Air (OTA) functionality

Front and rear parking sensors and reversing camera system

Forward collision-avoidance assist 1.5 – city, pedestrian, cyclist, junction turning

Highway driving assist

Lane keep assist – line/road edge and lane following assist 2

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Smart cruise control with stop/go

Intelligent speed limit assist and manual speed limiter

Regenerative braking paddle shifters

Drive mode select

Electronic stability control

Anti-lock braking system with emergency stop signalling

Height-adjustable front seatbelts and height-adjustable headrests

All-round 3-point seatbelts with reminder warning

Driver and passenger airbags

Front thorax, pelvis and curtain airbags

Visible VIN and smart key

Thatcham category 1 security alarm and immobiliser with interior protection

PV5 Passenger ‘Essential’

The entry point for the PV5 Passenger is the ‘Essential’ grade, available with the choice of standard range or long range battery packs.

Along with the standard equipment listed above, the ‘Essential’ grade features:

16-inch steel wheels with full size wheel covers

Manual driver and front passenger seat adjustment

PV5 Passenger ‘Plus’

Crowning the PV5 Passenger line-up is the high-grade ‘Plus’ variant, offered exclusively with the long range battery pack.

The high-grade variant adds the following to the standard equipment list:

16-inch alloy wheels

Electric folding mirrors

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Electrically powered driver and front passenger seat adjustment

Driver and front passenger lumbar support

Powered tailgate

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability with adapter

Wireless mobile phone charger

Rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist

Blind-spot collision avoidance assist

Safe exit warning

Optional: Heat pump

As with all of Kia’s passenger cars, the generous list of standard equipment means the only option for customers to choose is the paint. The PV5 Passenger features a Clear White colourway as standard, with eight optional premium colours to choose from: White Pearl, Midnight Black, Cityscape Green, Steel Grey, Runway Red, Mint Green, Lakehouse Grey and Frost Blue. These are available for an additional £750, including VAT.

Future models

The PV5 is Kia’s first dedicated fully electric van. Produced in a brand-new purpose-built factory in Korea, PV5 benefits from a clean-sheet design. Following shortly after PV5, the larger Kia PV7 is planned for launch in 2027, while the Kia PV9 will be introduced in 2029.

Pre-orders for the Kia PV5 start on Thursday, 01 May 2025. Further PV5 variants will be made available in 2026, with details to follow.

Kia PV5 Passenger: Technical Specifications

‘Standard range’ ‘Long range’ Exterior dimensions and weights Length 4,695mm Width (exc. mirrors) 1,895mm Height 1,915mm Wheelbase 2,995mm Minimum turning circle 10.8m Gross vehicle weight 2,600kg Maximum braked trailer weight 450kg 750kg Interior dimensions and luggage capacities Leg room (1st row/2nd row) 1,041mm / 995mm Head room (1st row/2nd row) 1,020mm / 1,076mm Shoulder room (1st row/2nd row) 1,732mm / 1,787mm Luggage capacity (behind 2nd row) 1,320 litres Luggage capacity (2nd row folded) 2,315 litres Luggage height 767mm Luggage width (between wheelarches) 1,300mm Luggage width (above wheelarches) 1,524mm Luggage length 1,311mm Opening door width (side) 775mm Side-step height (2nd row) 402mm

‘Standard range’ ‘Long range’ Battery pack and powertrain Battery capacity 51.5kWh 71.2kWh Electric motor type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Nominal voltage 400V Motor output 89.4kW 120kW Max torque 250Nm Transmission 1-speed AT Suspension and tyres Front suspension Double wishbone Rear suspension Coupled torsion beam axle 16-inch tyres 215/65R16 Charging, range, and performance AC charge time 7kW (10-to-100%) Up to 7hrs Up to 10hrs AC charge time 11kW (10-to-100%) Up to 5hrs Up to 7hrs DC charge time 150kW (10-to-80%) <30 minutes Range (WLTP Combined) 179 miles 249 miles Maximum speed 84mph Acceleration 0-62mph 12.8 seconds 10.7 seconds

Pricing (on-the-road) ‘Standard range’ ‘Long range’ PV5 Passenger ‘Essential’ £32,995 £TBC PV5 Passenger ‘Plus’ N/A £TBC

All technical data and pricing in this press release are preliminary and subject to change or approval. PV5 Passenger long range pricing to be revealed in due course.

* All range figures are determined according to the standardised EU measurement procedure (WLTP). Individual driving style and other factors, such as speed, outside temperature, topography, and the use of electricity-consuming devices/units, have an influence on the real-life range and can possibly reduce it.

** Compatibility and functions may vary due to the model year of mobile device and the version of software installed

SOURCE: Kia