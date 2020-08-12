Kia reveals new design for fastback Stinger

Kia Motors Corporation has released the first images of the upgraded Kia Stinger today, revealing a refreshed design for the high-performance fastback sports saloon. Changes to the appearance of the enhanced model amplify its gran turismo character, while improving cabin quality and giving owners more choice of colour and material.

The upgraded model, revealed at first in Korean specification for Kia’s domestic market, boasts a range of design updates, inside and out. Outside, the changes add a new touch of drama to the car’s design and give buyers more options for customisation. Inside, the upgraded Stinger offers a more comfortable space in which to travel, with a revised design, new higher-quality materials, and updates to the infotainment system.

Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design commented: “The Stinger projects an air of elegance and comfort, and also great purpose, for long distance driving. The updated model builds on the svelte gran turismo design we introduced three years ago with modern flair and a subtle hint of aggression to enhance its on-road presence. The interior, too, has been enhanced, and the new design elements and technologies incorporated into the Stinger reconfirm its credentials as the consummate grand tourer.”

UK on-sale date, pricing and specification will be announced in due course.

A modernised, more muscular exterior appearance

At the front of the Stinger, Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille sits between new multifaceted reflector LED headlamps, with a new design and LED daytime running lights. The new lamps appear darker and sleeker with the lights out, while giving the car a more high-tech light signature, with sharp slashes of light angled slightly towards the front of the car.

At the rear, a svelte updated rear combination lamp displays a distinctive new light signature, extending the full width of the car and mimicking the shape of the subtle spoiler integrated into the trunk lid. The new turn signals comprise a collection of ten individual LED units each, arranged in a grid pattern to mimic the appearance of a checkered flag, used in motorsport to signal the end of a race.

Buyers of more powerful examples of the Stinger now have the option to specify larger wide-bore bright silver exhaust mufflers, with a more purposeful, performance-inspired rear diffuser to give the car a more muscular rear appearance.

Two new 18-inch and 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels are also introduced, with intricate, geometric designs which enhance the sporty, grand tourer nature of the car. The Stinger is now available with a new exterior colour in many markets worldwide.

Two new exterior packages are also introduced for the first time. For high-performance variants in many markets worldwide, a new ‘Dark Package’ brings with it a gloss black diffuser surround and black wide-bore muffler tips. The Stinger emblem on the tailgate is also finished in black. For North America only, a new ‘Black Package’ is offered, giving customisation fans the chance to enhance the aesthetics of the Stinger further with an aggressive new look. The Black Package includes new 19-inch matte black lightweight wheels, a new rear wing for the trunk lid, and blacked out mirror caps and side fender trim.

A higher-quality cabin with new color options and an improved infotainment screen

While the architecture of the cabin in the upgraded Stinger remains unchanged, with a sweeping, driver-oriented dash and comfortable space for up to five occupants, it boasts a range of subtle enhancements. These visual and material upgrades are designed to improve the car’s grand touring ability, creating a more luxurious ambience.

The lower section of the steering wheel features a new metallic finish, matching the chrome bezel that now surrounds the 7.0-inch fully-digital instrument cluster. The latter is designed to provide crystal clear information to drivers via its high-definition display. The rear-view mirror is now frameless, creating a modern look and enhancing rear visibility.

Depending on specification, the dashboard and doors are finished with new contrast stitching, while the centre console is available with aluminium or carbon fibre-style trim; both measures enhance the sporty nature of the cabin. Sitting atop the dash is Kia’s upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, accented by a new glossy black finish along the front of the dash. The cabin also features a new mood lighting system, allowing drivers to select one of 64 colours to subtly alter the character of the cabin.

The Stinger is available with a new interior colour and material options, depending on market. Customers in Korea can specify a new ‘Dark Brown’ monotone interior, with ultra-soft diamond quilted Nappa leather seats. For Kia’s global markets, new choices include Nappa leather upholstery finished in Saturn Black, Red or Beige, alongside existing leather and synthetic leather options. A new Saturn Black option finishes the seats in black suede with contrasting red stitching in a ‘chain’ pattern, designed to mimic the links in a watch strap.

UK specification will be announced in due course.

More Stinger details to be revealed soon

The new Kia Stinger is due on-sale in Korea, during the third quarter of 2020; sales in many of Kia’s global markets will follow later. Kia will reveal more details about the upgraded Stinger soon, including its new powertrain line-up and technologies. UK on-sale date, pricing and specification will be announced in due course.

SOURCE: Kia