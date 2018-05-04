Kia reveals first images of all-electric Niro

Kia has today unveiled a new all-electric version of Niro at the 5th International Electric Vehicle Expo in Jeju, Korea. Due to receive its global debut at the Paris Motor Show in September, the sporty and versatile Niro EV combines driving enjoyment with eye-catching design and functional utility.

Designed at Kia’s design centres in California, USA and Namyang, Korea, the Niro EV incorporates the practicality and appeal of a compact SUV, in a sleek, aerodynamic body with subtly sculptured surfaces.

Taking inspiration from the Niro EV Concept unveiled at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Niro EV features an exclusive radiator grille, futuristic air intake and arrowhead-shaped LED daytime running lights. With a ‘Clean and High-tech’ design concept, the slim character line and tapered rear windows emphasize the car’s sleek profile, while allowing greater room for the Niro EV’s muscular wheel arches.

The Niro EV is powered by a next-generation electric vehicle powertrain, using new production technologies earmarked for Kia EVs. Equipped with a high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, the Niro EV will be able to drive over 380 km on a single charge with zero emissions, or up to 240 km on an optional 39.2 kWh battery system.

The Niro EV will demonstrate the considerable steps the brand has made in delivering comfortable, fun-to-drive vehicles that lead the way in zero emissions motoring.

The Niro EV will go on sale in Korea during the second half of 2018 and be introduced to other markets in due course.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.