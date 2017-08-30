Kia to reveal new concept at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Kia Motors will unveil a new concept car at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show on 12 September.

Designed at Kia’s European design centre in Frankfurt, just 500 metres from where it will be unveiled, the concept car indicates what the next-generation cee’d could look like.

The concept presents a new body type for Kia. The extended hot hatch styling retains the athleticism of the current pro_cee’d model, while combining its striking visual presence with a dash of real-world versatility. Reworked and reimagined for a new generation of driver, it puts forward a bold vision for a potential member of the next-generation cee’d family.

Kia will unveil its new concept on 12 September on the Kia stand, located in Hall 9 of the Frankfurt Messe exhibition centre.

