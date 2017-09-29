Kia recalling twenty-four Sorentos following fuel feed hose issue

Kia Motors (UK) Limited is recalling twenty-four Kia Sorento vehicles due to a fuel feed hose issue.

The fuel feed hoses in vehicles built between 1 September and 31 October 2011 may suffer premature deterioration and if left unchecked, this may result in component failure. Only 2.0 and 2.2-litre diesel ‘R’ engines are affected and Kia Motors (UK) Limited is not aware of any instances of this failure nor of any issues arising as a result of this problem.

Kia Motors (UK) Limited is contacting all recorded owners in conjunction with the Driver Vehicle Licensing Agency and the component will be replaced free of charge.

